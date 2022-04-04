Baylor announces new 10-year contract with Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades

Baylor University has announced that it has agreed to a new 10-year contract with Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades.

The announcement came from President Linda A. Livingstone Monday afternoon after the contract was approved by the Baylor University Board of Regents. Rhoades, two-time Athletics Director of the Year, will complete his career at Baylor after coming to Baylor in July of 2016.

"Mack Rhoades has a deep commitment to Baylor’s Christian mission," said President Livingstone. "His personal and departmental alignment carries through in the development of our student-athletes in ‘Preparing Champions for Life,’ which provides a championship-level experience in academics, athletics, character formation and their spiritual growth."

According to the university, Baylor recently became the first Big 12 school to win a football, men’s and women’s basketball regular-season championship in the same year.

The university said under Rhoades and despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 academic year "brought tremendous success for Baylor Athletics" and 20 trophies home to Waco.

"Amy and I have felt called to be at Baylor University and remain an integral part of Baylor’s future,” Rhoades said. "... We are excited Baylor has given us the opportunity to finish my career as the University’s Athletics Director."