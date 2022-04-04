Three north Florida residents sentenced for child enticement, human trafficking crimes

Three men who were residents of Taylor and Leon counties were sentenced in a federal court last week involving crimes against a minor and human trafficking.

According to a news release provided by the United States Department of Justice’s Northern District of Florida Attorney’s Office, George Williams, age 44 of Perry, was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison for coercing or enticing a minor to engage in prostitution and attempted production of child pornography.

Durrell Johnson, age 36 of Tallahassee, was sentenced to 235 months, or 19 years, seven months in federal prison in for coercing or enticing a minor to engage in prostitution and receipt of child pornography.

Joshua Curry, age 34 of Tallahassee, was sentenced to 324 months, or 27 years, in federal prison for conspiracy to sex trafficking a minor and two counts of sex trafficking of a minor.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Jason R. Coody made the announcement on Monday.

The men each submitted guilty pleas prior to sentencing.

Along with serving 15 years in federal prison, Williams will receive lifetime supervised release, must register as a sex offender and is subject to sex offender conditions.

The attorney’s office added Johnson and Curry’s will each have to serve 10 years of supervised release after their prison sentences, register as sex offenders and are subject to sex offender conditions.

“These convictions demonstrate the unwavering commitment to the protection of our most vulnerable and should serve as a significant deterrent to those who would attempt to harm them,” Coody said in a statement. “Through concerted efforts like Operation Stolen Innocence we will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who prey upon our children.”

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the Tallahassee Police Department worked in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshals, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Office of the State Attorney, Second Judicial Circuit on the cases.

“We are grateful to see justice prevail for the victim in this case,” Tallahassee Police Department Chief Lawrence Revell said in a statement provided by the U.S. attorney’s office. “These sentences are a testament to the judicial systems’ tireless efforts to hold accountable those who break the law and reiterate to the community that human trafficking will not be tolerated.”

First Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Spaven prosecuted the cases.