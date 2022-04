VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota welcomed back the Wacipi event this weekend after it didn’t take place the last two years because of COVID-19. “Wacipi is really- “Waci” is to dance and when you add “pi” it pluralizes it, so it is “they’re dancing”, and so it’s a celebration which also honors native veterans too. It’s just really a way for people to get together for community,” said John Little, Director of Native Recruitment and Alumni Engagement at the University of South Dakota.

VERMILLION, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO