Rice to the Occasion at The Local

Not only is ground chicken or turkey a fast-cooking weeknight superstar, but the fat leftover from crisping it up can get work done. Case in point, this low-lift one-pan dish. The leftover fat is used to blister olives that then get mixed with cooked rice (or any other cooked grain you’ve got) and chopped greens like spinach, kale, or chard. Za’atar provides another layer of flavor. Be sure to check the ingredient list on your blend and season accordingly—if it includes salt, you might not need to add any extra.

RECIPES ・ 21 DAYS AGO