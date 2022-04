DRYDEN, N.Y. — It’s been about three years since Dryden launched its effort to update the town’s 2005 Comprehensive Plan, a vision for the future the town has dubbed “Dryden 2045”. With the draft completed, the town is ready to take more of your comments as it works towards acceptance of Dryden 2045 as a guiding document for the next two decades.

DRYDEN, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO