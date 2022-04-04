ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Biden, the president's granddaughter, announces plans for White House wedding reception

By Jake Lahut
 1 day ago

Naomi Biden (left) with First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's 28-year-old granddaughter, will have a reception at the White House.
  • Naomi is also one of Hunter Biden's daughters.
  • The last wedding reception at the White House was in 2008 for Jenna Bush.

For the first time in more than a decade, a member of a sitting president's family will have a wedding reception at the White House.

Naomi Biden , President Joe Biden's 28-year-old granddaughter and a lawyer at the white-shoe law firm Arnold & Porter, announced her plans to have her wedding reception at the White House in a tweet on Monday.

Her fiancé, Peter Neal, is a 24-year-old law student at the University of Pennsylvania hailing from Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Naomi Biden and Neal met in New York City on a date set up by a mutual friend, according to CNN , who first reported on the wedding plans.

The reception is scheduled for November 19, according to the CNN report.

Presidents' children and family members have had receptions and weddings at the White House before, but the last one was in 2008 when Jenna Bush, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, had a White House reception for 600 people after the ceremony was held at the Bush ranch in Crawford, Tex.

The last wedding ceremony held at the White House was in 1971 for former President Richard Nixon's daughter, Tricia Nixon.

