Electronics

Best Buy deals — save on laptops, TVs & more today

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Buy is one of our favorite places to get great tech. They have a wide selection of products from all of the best brands, which is why they’re the perfect site to visit if you need an upgrade. They also run tons of offers, from affordable laptop deals to TV...

Digital Trends

Walmart has the 70-inch TV deal you’ve been looking for

Your home theater should center around a fantastic 4K TV, and today, Best Buy has one of the best 70-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart just knocked $600 off this 75-inch TV’s price tag

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your entertainment setup, the TCL Class 4-Series 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is seeing a huge discount at Walmart right now. Its sale price is just $698, which is a massive savings of $602 off its regular price of $1,300. This is one of the best Walmart TV deals you’ll find, and 4K TV deals like this don’t come around often. Click over to Walmart to claim yours now.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Grab a 50-inch 4K TV for under $300 at Walmart today

With 4K TV deals, you’ll be able to afford your long-planned upgrade for your home theater setup as you can enjoy significant savings on 4K TVs of all sizes. There are a lot of offers to choose from, so if you need help in narrowing down your choices, begin with Walmart TV deals. The retailer is a reliable source of top-notch discounts, such as this $152 price cut for the 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, bringing it down to just $298 from its original price of $450.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

When it comes to watching TV and a home theater system, nothing beats a 70-inch 4K smart TV. The problem is, good ones can be pretty expensive, but luckily Best Buy has a great deal on a 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series LED smart TV going for just $500, down from its normal price of $830. That’s a whopping $330 discount and probably one of the best 70-inch TV deals you’re going to find today.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
HOME & GARDEN
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
TechRadar

9 signs your phone has been hacked

When it comes to online privacy on your smartphone, you may think you've taken all the right steps. You don't download unauthorized apps, you stay aware of scams and you've got some privacy software like a VPN installed. But even the most vigilant of us can fall foul of nefarious...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Hurry — this Dell laptop is only $250 during this flash sale

Dell laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to snap up the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $250 on the Dell site, saving you $169 on the usual price. Right now, that’s exactly what you can buy if you hurry. As always, these kinds of laptop deals won’t last for long so you’ll need to be quick if you’re looking for a cheap but dependable laptop. Here’s why you need to snap it up right now.
COMPUTERS
WRAL News

Walmart deals: HP Chromebook only $98 (reg. $225), Shark Vacuum only $99 (reg. $199), Igloo 9 qt cooler $10.88

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walmart has some great deals right now including the HP 11.6" Chromebook for only $98 (reg. $225), Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for only $99 (reg. $199), Igloo 9 qt cooler for $10.88 (reg. $19,99), VTech Sit-to-Stand Discover Table for $19.99 (reg. $37.99), Ninja Nutri-Blender for $34 (reg. $59.99), the Baby Days Sale and more! See the list of deals below.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When it comes to the best TV deals, we think we’ve just spotted a very tempting one. Right now, you can buy a TCL 70-inch 4K TV for just $550, saving you $280 off the usual price at Best Buy. Easily one of the most tempting 70-inch TV deals out there at the moment, it’s perfect if you’re looking to enjoy a big screen experience for less. There’s no guarantee on how long this offer will last so if you’re looking to upgrade your home cinema setup, buy it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Save $800 on this massive 85-inch Sony TV at Best Buy today

If you want to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, you shouldn’t forget to take advantage of the discounts from retailers’ 4K TV deals. It’s highly recommended that you start your search with Best Buy TV deals, which include offers for a wide range of brands. If you’re looking for Sony TV deals in particular, you might want to avail yourself of Best Buy’s $800 discount for the 85-inch Sony X91J 4K TV, which brings its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $2,800.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dell slashed $600 off their best work-from-home laptop today

Do you need to upgrade your laptop to tackle your professional ambitions, or just don’t want to use your personal laptop for business? Whatever your reason for wanting a new machine, never buy one at full price. There are always tons of amazing laptop deals at almost every retailer. A smart one to focus on is Dell laptop deals, as there are some great options from the company that are highly focused on laptops or businesses. Right now, you can save $604 on one of the best options — the Dell Vostro 5510. Normally priced at $1,713, it’s down to just $1,109 right now. With some great specifications and a fantastic design, it’s the ideal system to use when working on the move or from home. Snap it up now while stocks last as Dell deals rarely stick around for long.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch TV is at Walmart

Every great home theater deserves a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re thinking big for your next 4K TV purchase, we’ve got one of the best 70-inch TV deals waiting just for you. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.
ELECTRONICS

