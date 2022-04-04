Dodgers: Craig Kimbrel Praises LA's Bullpen

Craig Kimbrel sounds excited about joining the Dodgers bullpen.

The Dodgers likely had a strong bullpen group before they went out and traded for Craig Kimbrel. Even with Joe Kelly and Kenley Jansen moving onto greener pastures, signing free agents Tyler Anderson and Daniel Hudson gave the Dodgers plenty of quality arms.

LA also have a pair of relievers coming off of Tommy John procedures who should be able to help the bullpen in the first half of the season in Tommy Kahnle and Caleb Ferguson. The LA front office also elected to bring back lefty Danny Duffy, despite his torrid injury history.

All that being said, the addition of Kimbrel is the most noteworthy bullpen acquisition the Dodgers have made this offseason.

Since the White Sox and Dodgers share Camelback Ranch, getting Kimbrel over to other side of the building was easy enough. The eight-time All-Star talked about the variety of different relievers that the Dodgers bullpen possesses.

“You have guys that can do all kinds of different stuff. You got guys throwing 100 (mph) upshoot, you got guys that throw 100 going down. You name it. Any kind of arsenal there is, it seems like it’s over here.”

It doesn't take a genius to realize the two pitchers that Kimbrel is referencing. Brusdar Graterol and Blake Trienen can both throw velocity with movement. Trienen's gas is in the bottom part of the zone, Graterol works more towards the top.

Kimbrel, Graterol, and Treinen could all be in line to collect saves in the Dodgers bullpen that suddenly got deeper.