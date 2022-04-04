2021 Lexus IS 350 AWD F Sport vs. 2022 BMW 3 Series: Interior Comparison

The BMW 1 Series first arrived on the scene in the mid-2000s with the availability of a straight-six engine, a manual gearbox, and rear-wheel drive. This culminated in one of the greatest sports cars ever made with the legendary 1 M Coupe. Sadly, it has now become a FWD vehicle with the option of AWD and although the 1 Series is no longer sold in the US, its bad traits have been picked up by the 2 Series Coupe. Fortunately, this still offers a straight-six and isn't quite so dull, and while the latest 1 Series continues to offer tepid performance in its current F40 shape, new spy shots suggest that the facelifted model is turning into a real pocket rocket.

CARS ・ 22 HOURS AGO