Nebraska State

Fischer will vote to oppose Supreme Court nominee

By Lincoln Journal Star
North Platte Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska Sen. Deb Fischer says she will not support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court. Fischer said Jackson was not clear about her judicial philosophy when she met her. "She instead described certain steps when examining...

