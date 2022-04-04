Streets renamed to honor DeFuniak Springs residents

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. ( WMBB ) – DeFuniak Springs city officials are honoring multiple local residents by naming streets after them.

They’ve renamed a portion of Railroad Street near Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church after longtime pastor Anthony M. Johnson.

The alley behind The DeFuniak Herald between 7th and 8th Street will now be known as Woodham Alleyway, after DeFuniak Herald assistant publisher Ben R. Woodham.

Woodham was the son of The DeFuniak Herald owner and publisher Gary Woodham.

“It’s just something the community has done for us and for Benjamin and the family and this business which is just unexpected and a real honor for us,” Gary Woodham said.

Both Johnson and Ben Woodham passed away within the last few years.

The families were very appreciative that the city recognized their loved ones with this honor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.