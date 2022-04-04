ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defuniak Springs, FL

Streets renamed to honor DeFuniak Springs residents

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUZEn_0ezFsE4V00

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. ( WMBB ) – DeFuniak Springs city officials are honoring multiple local residents by naming streets after them.

They’ve renamed a portion of Railroad Street near Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church after longtime pastor Anthony M. Johnson.

National Weather Service determines tornado severity

The alley behind The DeFuniak Herald between 7th and 8th Street will now be known as Woodham Alleyway, after DeFuniak Herald assistant publisher Ben R. Woodham.

Woodham was the son of The DeFuniak Herald owner and publisher Gary Woodham.

New glass installation unveiled at Center for the Arts

“It’s just something the community has done for us and for Benjamin and the family and this business which is just unexpected and a real honor for us,” Gary Woodham said.

Both Johnson and Ben Woodham passed away within the last few years.

The families were very appreciative that the city recognized their loved ones with this honor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Callaway man takes on Bay code enforcement

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County code enforcement officials said Greg Walsingham’s property has been cluttered and breaking property codes for years. “Here we are, just a few months after we clean the property, he brought the trash and the junk back onto his property— and a large amount of it,” Bay County’s Code Enforcement […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Sidewalks coming to connect Walton Co. schools

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – City and county officials turned shovels of dirt Monday morning on a new sidewalk project in front of Walton High School. This project will provide a five-foot-wide concrete sidewalk along the south side of Walton Road from 20th street to State Road 83. “It’s something that’s been needed for a […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Why are there purple street lights around Bay County?

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New LED streetlights were recently installed across the state of Florida. Many of those lights, even here in Bay County, don’t look like they should. “It’s a manufacturer defect, and it’s causing the lights to have an appearance of a purple or blue hue,”...
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Defuniak Springs, FL
Government
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

Resident concerned about lack of street lights at busy Spring Hill intersection

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Sergeant Lea Mills Road was built to be the home of the Brooksville Industrial Park. Most of it is still undeveloped, but that will not be for long. Our Real Time Traffic Expert Chuck Henson met with Hernando County resident Jane May and her four-month-old granddaughter, Paisley. May, who travels this road frequently, pointed out that there is a huge influx of people moving to the area, which makes this intersection even busier.
SPRING HILL, FL
WJBF

Residents react to Highland Spring project in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A new development could be closer to reality in North Augusta. The planning commission recently discussed plans for the Highland Spring project. “North Augusta is an amazing area to live,” Anna-Marie Boykin told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Shawn Cabbagestalk about the area. You can consider her a cheerleader for North […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
WMBB

2 dead after Thursday morning severe weather

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after severe weather came through the Gilberts Mill Road area Thursday morning, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two mobile homes were destroyed, and the two people were inside one of the mobile homes. Two other people were in the second mobile home, and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Cassie Carli’s body found: Timeline

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — When Navarre mother Cassie Carli and her daughter Saylor vanished from Navarre, it sent off a multi-state search with the Federal Bureau of Investigations working on the case. WKRG News 5 is keeping track of the developments as they happen. Check back as we bring you the latest on Cassie Carli’s […]
NAVARRE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#The Defuniak Herald#Center For The Arts
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Possible drowning at Panama City Beach resort pool

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police are investigating a possible drowning at a Panama City Beach resort pool Wednesday afternoon. Panama City Beach Police and Fire responded to a pediatric drowning call around 4:15 p.m. at the Emerald Isle Resort. They say a 4-year-old boy was taken to a...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

‘We lost our neighbors’ two dead and homes destroyed after storm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after a likely tornado touched down early Thursday morning in Washington County. The possible tornado destroyed their home, as well as the homes of several of their neighbors along Gilbert’s Mill Road. Residents are shocked and trying to figure out their next move, Washington County resident […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Pedestrian hit and killed by FedEx truck in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A pedestrian was hit and killed after being hit by a FedEx truck on 15th Street between Fortune Avenue and Flower Avenue in Panama City on Thursday night, according to the Panama City Police Department. Around 7:45 p.m, a pedestrian was crossing from the south side of 15th Street and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Spring breakers stir up trouble in Seaside

SEASIDE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teenagers are turning heads in Seaside this spring break. “It sounds like the purge at night. there are kids running and screaming and yelling and hiding in the bushes and drinking and that sort of thing. It’s out of control,” Resident Rene Campe said.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Several hurt in multiple-vehicle crash north of Bonifay

UPDATE: April 2, 2022 9:24 p.m. BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Florida Highway Patrol, 5 people were hurt in the accident Saturday afternoon. Troopers said a 19-year-old man from Florence, Alabama was driving a pickup truck with three other passengers, The truck was heading north on Highway 79 while the second car, a SUV, […]
BONIFAY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy