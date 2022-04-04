ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Is the Volkswagen ID.4 Available in the U.S.?

By Charles Singh
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Volkswagen's electric SUV is a hit in Europe. Is the Volkswagen ID.4 available in the United...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

Ford’s Two Upcoming EVs Will Use VW’s MEB Platform

Ford reveals plans for two new battery-electric SUVs that will sit on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. Volkswagen and Ford formed a partnership in 2020 that envisioned Ford using the MEB platform, which VW has opened to other automakers. The crossovers will be built at Ford's Cologne, Germany, plant starting in...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Is Learning New Tricks From Tesla

When it comes to the business of electric cars, Tesla currently has the biggest target on its back. Manufacturers that have histories spanning close to a century are investing billions of dollars in an attempt to catch up with the relatively young American manufacturer. Among these is Volkswagen with new arrivals like the ID.4 and other electric cars.
BUSINESS
motor1.com

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pure coming with smaller battery, lower price

After waiting for more than two decades to see the electric van, Volkswagen finally unveiled this week in Paris the production-ready ID. Buzz. It showed the standard-wheelbase passenger model along with the Cargo workhorse. A stretched version has already been promised for a launch next year, with a California camper due to arrive about a year later.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Car And Driver#Western Europe#European#Ford#Kia#American#Vw#Dieselgate#German#Electrify America
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Nissan
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
KEYT

VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 246,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because faulty wiring harnesses can make them brake unexpectedly, sometimes while in traffic. The recall comes three days after The Associated Press reported that 47 people had complained to U.S. safety regulators about the problem, some reporting nearly being rear-ended by other vehicles. The recall covers certain Atlas SUVs from 2019 through 2023, Atlas Cross Sports from 2020 through 2023. The documents say the electrical contacts on a wiring harness can corrode, interrupting electrical connections. The problem also can cause the side air bags to deploy late in a crash. The company hasn’t developed a fix yet. Owners will get letters starting May 10.
CARS
Reuters

U.S. auto sales slide in Q1; Toyota outsells GM

April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. automakers on Friday reported a slump in first-quarter domestic sales, as the entire industry was slammed by chip shortages and disruptions to supply chains. Toyota, which in 2021 upstaged GM as the top-selling automaker in the United States, outsold the company in the first quarter...
RETAIL
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

87K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy