Click here to read the full article. Actor Ryan Gosling was set to guest star on season three of Donald Glover’s FX show Atlanta, but plans fell through. The show has always been guest star heavy with folks like Migos, KattWilliams, and Michael Vick appearing on the show but Gosling is an unexpected choice I’m sure not even fans didn’t see coming. In an interview with People Magazine, Glover detailed how he approached the Oscar nominated actor, and the reason he couldn’t participate. “I was so bummed because the part was so great for him”, Glover said. “He said he was a...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO