Computers

5 laptop deals you can’t afford to miss today — from $245

Digital Trends
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re looking for a laptop for school, work, or play, there’s no shortage of great laptops out there, and getting them for a discount is even better. That’s why we’re always excited to share great laptop deals with our readers. We’re going to be highlighting some of the best offers...

www.digitaltrends.com

Digital Trends

Hurry — this Dell laptop is only $250 during this flash sale

Dell laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to snap up the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $250 on the Dell site, saving you $169 on the usual price. Right now, that’s exactly what you can buy if you hurry. As always, these kinds of laptop deals won’t last for long so you’ll need to be quick if you’re looking for a cheap but dependable laptop. Here’s why you need to snap it up right now.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Samsung 8K TV is $4,000 off today

For those who are thinking about investing in 8K TV deals, you should be warned that they don’t come cheap. They’re very much worth the money though, especially the models that have been released by Samsung. If you’re serious about spending on Samsung TV deals for a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, you might want to avail yourself of Samsung’s $4,000 discount for the 85-inch Samsung QN900A 8K TV, which brings its price down to $5,000 from its original price of $9,000.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop just had its price slashed to $250

One of the highlights of the best Dell laptop deals going on is easily being able to buy a Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $250. Ordinarily priced at $419, it’s had a great price cut of $169 at Dell bringing it down to just $250 for a strictly limited time only. If you’ve been checking out the latest laptop deals for a cheap bargain, this is your time to strike. Be quick though because — as with all Dell deals — this price won’t hang around forever.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 15 laptop gets $400 price cut in epic flash deal

Dell is one of the best and most trusted names in the laptop business, and if you’re on the hunt for some great Dell laptop deals, look no further than the Dell XPS 15, which you can get for just $1,500 if you purchase directly from Dell right now. That’s a huge discount of $400 off its regular price of $1,900, and free next-day delivery is also included, making this one of the best Dell XPS deals you’ll find out there.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop is down to $349 at Walmart — but hurry

The days when you had to spend almost a thousand dollars to get a competent, fast laptop are long gone. Nowadays, you can find excellent laptop deals on models with a modern design, great specs, and solid reliability, especially if you’re willing to go with an AMD processor. For example, we found this fantastic offer at Walmart that you can pick up right now. You can get the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor for just $349, a $101 discount on the regular price of $450. That’s a steal of a price for a fully-featured, modern Windows laptop.
ELECTRONICS
Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

One of Dell’s best-selling laptops is only $300 today

In one of the best Dell laptop deals going on right now, you can buy an inexpensive yet impressive Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $300 at Dell. Normally priced at $419, you can save $119 for a strictly limited time only. As with all Dell deals, prices change rapidly and we can’t say when this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 will shoot back up in price. If you’ve been waiting for one of the better laptop deals to appear while looking for a budget laptop, this is what you need to go for. Read on while we take you through why it’s so great.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell slashed $600 off their best work-from-home laptop today

Do you need to upgrade your laptop to tackle your professional ambitions, or just don’t want to use your personal laptop for business? Whatever your reason for wanting a new machine, never buy one at full price. There are always tons of amazing laptop deals at almost every retailer. A smart one to focus on is Dell laptop deals, as there are some great options from the company that are highly focused on laptops or businesses. Right now, you can save $604 on one of the best options — the Dell Vostro 5510. Normally priced at $1,713, it’s down to just $1,109 right now. With some great specifications and a fantastic design, it’s the ideal system to use when working on the move or from home. Snap it up now while stocks last as Dell deals rarely stick around for long.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Lenovo Laptop deals — flash sale on must-have models now on

Lenovo has made a lot of waves in the laptop industry in the past couple of years, with a range of great devices from Chromebooks to gaming laptops. If you’ve wanted to pick one up for a while but have been shying away because of their price, you’re in luck. Lenovo has a flash sale on several of their best models, with up to several hundred dollars in savings.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Asus Chromebook is only $99 at Best Buy today

You’ll be able to purchase a new laptop for cheaper than usual by taking advantage of retailers’ laptop deals, but if your budget’s really tight, you might want to consider going for Chromebook deals instead. These machines are generally less expensive compared to traditional laptops, and with Best Buy’s offer for the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, you can get one for the very low price of just $99, after a $120 discount to its original price of $219.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

If you’re currently looking for desktop computer deals and laptop deals in order to upgrade your current machine, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at HP Envy deals and HP laptop deals. HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, so if you need a reliable desktop computer or laptop without having to empty your savings account, you won’t be disappointed if you go for one of the brand’s products.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this Dell gaming laptop is today

If you’re looking for the best gaming laptop deals but you’re on a budget, we’ve spotted a great one. Right now, you can pick up a Dell G15 Gaming Laptop for just $650 from Dell, saving you $369 off the usual price of $1,019. A great system for anyone who wants to game on the move without breaking the bank, it’s easily one of the most appealing laptop deals going on right now. Remember though — as with all Dell laptop deals, the offer is strictly limited. If you want to buy it, don’t delay. It won’t stay at this price for long.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Grab a Discounted Tablet in Amazon's Fire Sale

Whether you're reading at the beach, video chatting on vacation, or streaming videos in bed, Amazon's Fire tablet deal has something for everyone. The Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 8 Plus are all on sale for up to $45 off the retail price. Released in 2019, the...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 50-inch QLED TV is at Best Buy

With today’s TV deals from various retailers, there’s no reason to stick to a boring, old TV in your living room. You can even splurge on QLED TV deals, as you’ll be able to enjoy significant savings if you choose to invest in this advanced display technology. It’s highly recommended that you start your search with Best Buy TV deals, which currently include this $200 discount for the 50-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV, bringing its price down to a more affordable $400 from its original price of $600.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dell flash sale drops must-have laptop prices as low as $300

Right now, Dell laptop deals just got even sweeter thanks to an awesome Dell laptop flash sale that’s going on at the moment. With some great discounts on everything from budget productivity devices to gaming powerhouses, there’s something for everyone here. From laptop deals to gaming laptop deals, read on while we take you through them so you find the ideal one for your needs.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Buy Slashes Prices of TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More for 24 Hours Only

Best Buy just launched a new 24-hour flash sale, with savings on smart TVs, wireless headphones, small appliances and much more. Big brands like Sony, Samsung, Dell, Apple and more have cut prices on popular items. And if you're currently in the market for a new computer or tablet, now could be the time to take the plunge, as some great options are marked down, including an Acer Chromebook for just $79. If you see something you want, act fast -- these deals expire tonight.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Amazon's $200 price cut on Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro is back

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Retail 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are at the lowest prices seen in 30 days at Amazon, with mid-Marchdeals driving prices down to as low as $1,799.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy A33 Budget Phone Gets An Update

Samsung revealed the Galaxy A33 phone Thursday as part of the company's Galaxy A event, which also showcased the $450 Galaxy A53 5G. Images of the cheaper Galaxy phone were leaked Tuesday, and the Thursday event confirmed that it will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and stereo speakers. The...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Get this 70-inch TV for only $550 at Best Buy today

If you’ve never owned a big-screen 4K TV before, you’re missing out. These huge, high-definition displays can bring the cinematic experience to your home with an incredible level of detail and scale that makes your movie-viewing experience truly special. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you about one of the best 70-inch TV deals we found at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Android TV for just $550, which is a $280 discount on the regular price of $830. That’s easily one of the best TV deals you can get. Keep reading to discover what makes this TV truly special.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This massive 17-inch gaming laptop just got a $120 price cut

If you want to play the latest blockbuster games when you’re on the go, then you should watch out for some gaming laptop deals. On top of that, with the extremely high prices of desktop GPUs right now, you might be better off picking up affordable laptop deals that come with a dedicated graphics card instead. That’s why we wanted to share this fantastic offer we found on Best Buy. Today, you can get this 17-inch ASUS TUF gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti for just $880, which is a $120 discount from the regular price of $1,000. Keep reading to learn more about why this is a must-get if you’re looking for a new portable gaming machine.
COMPUTERS

