IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: The road has been reopened.

ORIGINAL: The Idaho Transportation Department reports part of Interstate 15 is closed.

The closure goes from milepost 119 in Idaho Falls to milepost 134.5 in Roberts.

ITD said to look out for blowing dust, and visibility is reduced.

You can check http://511.idaho.gov for current road conditions.

