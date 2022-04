JetBlue is springing forward with a fresh sale that has fares starting as low as $34 one way. The airline's "Big Spring Sale," which is valid through 11:59 p.m. ET or local time depending on location on March 17, has deals all over the country for a warm-weather getaway, big city escape, or late spring skiing. To take advantage of the sale, travelers must travel between May 3 and June 22 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, according to the airline.

LIFESTYLE ・ 21 DAYS AGO