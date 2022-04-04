LI man, 21, charged for 'ghost guns' after he shot himself: police

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A 21-year-old man who accidentally shot himself at a home in Massapequa was charged after police found two illegal "ghost guns" and other gun paraphernalia.

Nassau County Police said officers responded to a home on Phillips Road at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday for a call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located Gerald Gilraine with an injury to his left hand. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

However, after a thorough investigation, detectives recovered two 3-D printers, two “Ghost Guns," one assault weapon, ammunition and assorted gun parts.

"Ghost guns" are intended to be untraceable and generally do not have serial numbers.

Gilraine was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (ammunition feeding device), manufacture of a machine gun and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (assault weapon).

ABC 7 reports he was released on $2,500 bail and has no prior arrests.