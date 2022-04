Anthony Mackie is bringing a movie studio to his home town of New Orleans, Louisiana. According to The Times-Picayune, the Captain America star purchased 20 acres of land to begin the project. Sources indicate that everything will be housed near I-10 Service Road and Read Boulevard. Mackie has been in contact with developers for months trying to secure this deal. East Studios LLC is the name of his production company and they're already looking to expand. The Avengers has deep ties to the area growing up there and graduating from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. Mackie also has his upcoming directorial debut and moved into the production side of things with Outside the Wire for Netflix and The Banker. So, now all that's left is to see what gets made down in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 18 DAYS AGO