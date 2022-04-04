ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Arrested After Breaking Items In Castaic Store After Employee Refuses To Give Him Money

By Louie Diaz
Santa Clarita Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA transient was arrested on vandalism Friday after allegedly throwing items off store shelves in Castaic after not receiving money he demanded from the store clerk. Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a business on the 27600 block of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic regarding a business disturbance call, said...

