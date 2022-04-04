ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor announces 10-year contract extension for Mack Rhoades

By Eric Kelly
 1 day ago

WACO, TX — On Monday, Baylor announced that it had agreed to a 10-year contract extension with athletic director Mack Rhoades.

In the release, Baylor said that the extension would allow Rhoades to “complete his career at Baylor.”

Rhoades came to Baylor in 2016, and was most recently chosen as the Sports Business Journal’s Athletic Director of the year in 2021.

During his time at Baylor, he has hired head football coaches Matt Rhule and Dave Aranda, and has also hired a new women’s basketball coach in Nicki Collen.

He also helped to secure the largest philanthropical gift in the university’s history, which will be used to help build the future Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion which will host men’s and women’s basketball games starting in 2024.

