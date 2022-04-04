ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholls will be first Louisiana university to offer pet-friendly dorm this fall

By The Courier and Daily Comet
The Courier
The Courier
 1 day ago
Nicholls State will welcome four-legged friends to campus this fall with what university officials say will be Louisiana's first pet-friendly dorm.

Vice President for Student Affairs Michele Caruso said research shows many owners believe their pets have helped them get through difficult times in their lives and were less likely to feel lonely or depressed.

“Research clearly shows that many students can benefit both psychologically and socially from living with an animal companion,” Caruso said. “We wanted to create this community as a way to both enhance the quality of life for our students and also challenge them to grow in personal and social accountability.”

Caruso said her team had been discussing this initiative but expedited the idea following Hurricane Ida, when displaced students and families needed to bring their pets with them. In the days after the storm, the university housed 14 dogs and nine cats with their displaced owners.

Pets will be allowed in North Babington Hall, and the Thibodaux university will create a dog park to allow for a space for pets get exercise and socialize.

Director of Residential Living Alex Coad said only cats and dogs will be allowed at first, but the university will continue to evaluate the option to add other pets.

Only returning sophomores, juniors and seniors are eligible at this time, and rooms will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis. Eligible students will have the option to request a pet-friendly room in North Babington Hall during the room selection process that is happening now. Each pet owner will need to provide vet and vaccination records.

