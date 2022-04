According to Timeform's projections, these are the best bets to make on TVG or FanDuel Racing today. #7 Its About My Time – Parx R5 (2:43 BST) Its About My Time finished clear of the rest when second the last time and can go one better in this maiden claimer over the same course and distance. Data Deal arrives from the New York tracks and can give a good account on his first start for this barn. Duck Ducky Goose can make the places. Bet Now at TVG | Bet Now at FanDuel.

SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO