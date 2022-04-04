ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York mayor Adams launches Florida ads denouncing law against LBGTQ talk in schools

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFVgL_0ezFjToh00
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference about recent shootings of homeless people in both New York and Washington, at the John A. Wilson Building in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced the launch of digital billboards across Florida denouncing that state's law that bans most classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity and urging the LGBTQ community to move to New York City.

Signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on March 28, the Republican-backed law takes effect in July and prohibits classroom discussion on sexual orientation or gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade, or from about ages 5-9, in public schools.

Adams, a Democrat, called the Parental Rights in Education law - dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by opponents - "the latest shameful, extremist culture war targeting the LGBTQ+ community." He assured Floridians that New York City welcomed the LGBTQ+ community.

“Come to a city where you can say and be whoever you want,” Adams said in a statement.

"Today, we say to the families living in fear of this state-sponsored discrimination that you will always have a home in New York City.”

Adams made the announcement at New York's City Hall while standing beside an example of one of the billboards, which he said have been donated and will not cost taxpayers.

"People say a lot of ridiculous things in New York. 'Don't say gay' isn't one of them," reads a black and white billboard with "Don't say gay" in the rainbow colors of the LGBTQ Pride Flag.

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw said on Twitter that the law was "defending parental rights" and if those opposed leave for New York City, which she called "a crime-ridden dystopia," that would only benefit Florida.

DeSantis and other Republican politicians across the United States say they want to give parents more control over what young children learn in school.

The outdoor digital billboards will run for eight weeks starting April 4 in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach, Adams said.

Florida parents filed a lawsuit to block the measure, saying it will have the effect of discriminating against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) students.

They claim it not only violates students' First Amendment right to receive information and ideas, but also is unconstitutionally vague and fails to define what discussion is and is not allowed in schools.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 58

tony
1d ago

If you haven’t read the bill, shut up and read and if you want your kids indoctrinated into LGBTQIA’s philosophy at tha age of 8 or younger you need to stay out of Florida

Reply
28
Valerie Johnson
1d ago

🖕Mayor Adam's, New York is a 💩hole full of crime OUT OF CONTROL and like he said himself a LAUGHING STOCK! It is a PARENTAL RIGHTS IN EDUCATION BILL! You can say gay all you want. Leave the education about sex out of kindergarten thru 3rd grade children. It up to the parents if they want to talk about it before then.

Reply(2)
17
Trump Gr8
1d ago

I guess democrats want their young children taught sex in schools. PROTECT THE CHILDREN VOTE DEMOCRATS OUT IN NOVEMBER

Reply(6)
28
If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

394K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

186M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
People

Sally Field — Who Had to Go to Mexico for an Abortion in 1964 — Calls New State Bans 'Criminal'

Sally Field is calling out the legislators in states like Texas and Florida for instituting "criminal" bans on abortions. Field had an abortion herself at age 17, but because it was 1964 — nine years before the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that affirmed the right to abortions in the U.S. — she had to go to Tijuana, Mexico for the procedure, she wrote in her 2018 memoir In Pieces.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Variety

Ron Perlman Calls Florida Governor a ‘Nazi Pig’ for Signing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘You Piece of S—‘

Click here to read the full article. Ron Perlman slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week after he signed into law the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill on March 28. The “Hellboy” and “Don’t Look Up” actor posted a video to his Twitter page in which he called DeSantis a “fucking Nazi pig” and a “piece of shit.”  The legislation, officially titled the Parental Rights in Education Bill, bans kindergarten to third grade classrooms from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity topics. The bill also allows parents to take legal action against school districts they believe to be in violation...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Education Law#Lbgtq#Gay Community#Racism#Republican#Democrat#Floridians
The Independent

An 11-year-old Texas trans activist pens letter to state legislators: ‘I’m afraid I’ll be taken from my mom’

When Texas legislators considered a pair of bills to criminalise gender-affirming care for transgender children last year, Kai Shappley, then 10 years old, told a roomful of officials that “it makes me sad that some politicians use trans kids like me to get votes from people who hate me just because I exist”.Her powerful testimony to the state’s Senate Committee on State Affairs in 2021 went viral.Last month, Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive warning that gender-affirming care could come with “criminal penalties” after state Attorney General Ken Paxton declared puberty-suppressing drugs and other medically accepted treatments for transgender...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Disney workers threaten more strikes unless firm stops building attractions in Florida - including a Guardians of the Galaxy ride and a Tron rollercoaster - in protest of the state's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy and Tron rollercoasters are just two projects in the pipeline at Disney World that could be delayed if employees who are protesting the company's response to Florida's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill get their way. Protesters have asked the company to halt donations to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Ted Cruz’s daughters attend ‘antiracist’ school, despite attacks on critical race theory during KBJ hearing

Senator Ted Cruz tore into Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson this week for being on the board of an exclusive Washington, DC, private school whose curriculum he believes is “overflowing with critical race theory.” That’s even though the expensive private school in Texas that his own children attend has expressed similar commitments to diversity and inclusion.During the confirmation hearings in the Senate, the Texas Republican honed in on Ms Jackson’s work with Georgetown Day, a private school which has recommended teaching texts such as Ibram X Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, a text which advocates for teaching children about racism...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

394K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy