Fox Leum named Mizzou's first SEC baseball player of the week since 2019

Fox Leum put together a week to remember and it helped him earn some recognition.

The Missouri slugger was named the SEC baseball player of the week Monday after posting a .636 batting average with nine RBIs over his past four games.

Leum is the first Tiger to earn SEC weekly honors since TJ Sikkema in 2019.

Leum went 7-for-11 at the plate for the week, launching two home runs as the Tigers posted a 4-1 record, including a weekend series victory over South Carolina. He drove in at least one run in each game he played during the red-hot stretch.

The graduate student transferred to Missouri this past offseason from Coastal Carolina.

He is batting .359 on the season, having played in 16 games and made 11 starts.

Leum hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second inning against Illinois last Tuesday. After adding an RBI in a blowout win over SIUE, Leum led MU with a pair of 3-for-4, three-RBI performances against South Carolina.

Leum opened the scoring against the Gamecocks on Saturday with a solo homer, then ignited the Tigers with a two-run single in the eighth inning. On Sunday, he gave Missouri the lead for good with a two-run single in the fifth before tacking on another RBI an inning later. His three-hit days Saturday and Sunday marked a career high.

Missouri (17-8) is scheduled to host Kansas at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Taylor Stadium.