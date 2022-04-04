ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Rapides Parish reports 10 new COVID cases; Louisiana cases plummet 23.8%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 1 day ago
Louisiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 575 new cases. That's down 23.8% from the previous week's tally of 755 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 9.9% from the week before, with 195,963 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 0.29% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Rapides Parish reported 10 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 19 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 30,905 cases and 575 deaths.

Avoyelles Parish reported two cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported five cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 10,774 cases and 206 deaths.

Grant Parish reported one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,533 cases and 93 deaths.

Winn Parish reported one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported six cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,154 cases and 62 deaths.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 33 parishes, with the best declines in Caldwell Parish, with 0 cases from 77 a week earlier; in Lafayette Parish, with 16 cases from 68; and in Orleans Parish, with 113 cases from 125.

Louisiana ranked 48th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 60.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Louisiana reported administering another 17,028 vaccine doses, including 3,436 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 17,157 vaccine doses, including 4,393 first doses. In all, Louisiana reported it has administered 6,155,846 total doses.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Jackson Parish with 38 cases per 100,000 per week; Orleans Parish with 29; and St. John the Baptist Parish with 28. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Orleans Parish, with 113 cases; East Baton Rouge Parish, with 83 cases; and Jefferson Parish, with 78. Weekly case counts rose in 22 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in East Baton Rouge, Jefferson and Acadia parishes.

In Louisiana, 62 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 80 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,168,537 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 17,138 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,155,397 people have tested positive and 982,565 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 3.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 208
  • The week before that: 226
  • Four weeks ago: 477

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 38,524
  • The week before that: 39,307
  • Four weeks ago: 56,710

Hospitals in 15 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 12 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 26 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

