Frost says spring has been 'fun,' though inconsistency, injuries remain part of offensive conversation

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
 1 day ago

Scott Frost on Monday described the first four-plus weeks of spring ball in a critical offseason for his tenure as Nebraska's head football coach as "fun," but admitted he was less than thrilled with the way the offense performed earlier that morning.

"We've got a lot better at a lot of things," Frost said. "There's still some things I'm not happy with that need to get cleaned up. That's spring ball in a nutshell. Didn't think the offense had a great day today. We just need to execute better. We're doing some simple things a lot better."

The inconsistent performance isn't a big surprise, given the fact that NU is still breaking in four new assistant coaches — highlighted by a new play-caller in Mark Whipple — marrying two systems together, getting used to life in the post-Adrian Martinez era at quarterback, and blending in several new potential playmakers such as wide receiver Trey Palmer and running back Anthony Grant.

Red Report: NU 'nowhere near' QB1 announcement; Frost still mum on Fidone status; newcomers confident

"We're in the process still and I think it's going to be like that for a while," Frost said. "There's some really good things we're doing and at times there's not enough consistency. Guys are familiar with stuff we've done before and trying to learn new stuff, and I think that leads to a little bit of a lack of consistency. ...

"We had a short winter break because we started spring ball earlier, so a lot more of that work has to be done after spring ball's over."

Somewhere on that list, too, is the extent to which NU offensive players have been limited by injury. Certainly, the defense has had its share, too, from lineman Casey Rogers to linebackers Luke Reimer and Garrett Snodgrass to hybrid Javin Wright and more, but on offense, every position group seemingly has been affected in some way, shape or form.

The offensive line started the spring without Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran and has dealt with other bumps, bruises and injuries, including to center Ethan Piper.

Veteran tight end Travis Vokolek had postseason shoulder surgery and is doing some, mostly noncontact, work this spring, but the Huskers also lost Thomas Fidone to a knee injury and have seen Chris Hickman and Chancellor Brewington miss time, too. Transfer wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has been limited or out this spring, and Florida State quarterback transfer Chubba Purdy just started getting team reps last week after a foot injury bothered him early on.

That's not an exhaustive list, but it gives some insight as to why Frost mentioned the infirmary a couple of times on Monday.

Steven M. Sipple: Beckton's comments on Husker run game this spring raise eyebrows

Most of those players will, assuming all goes well, likely be available come Aug. 27 when the team kicks off its season against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, but the injury list is going to likely have an impact on how the Huskers structure the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

"We're going to have a long discussion about that (Monday and Tuesday)," Frost said. "It's looking like we're probably going to do some kind of format with offense vs. defense. I don't like that. I'd rather have two teams playing each other and trying to win a football game. We just have so many guys at a couple positions that are nicked up that it's going to make it hard to field two teams without guys running back and forth to the sidelines."

Either way, the coach expects a lot of work to get done Saturday in front of a crowd that could push toward 60,000.

"If it's at all possible, I want to have two teams playing a game," he said. "If it isn't that, we're going to make it competitive and fun, do it in a different way and we have to talk about that as a staff and with the training staff. If it's offense/defense, I just want to see more of the same. I want to see good execution and fundamentals on both sides."

Last year, Nebraska's top groups didn't even tackle in the first half of the spring game and only after the young guys were up and the starters safely on the sideline did the afternoon get physical.

Whipple wasn't here then, but made plain his priority for the scrimmage last week when he said, "The way spring games have gone now, I want to get out of it healthy."

That becomes even more important given that NU is already hampered a bit by the number of guys dealing with injuries currently, but if the Huskers can avoid lengthening the list Saturday and get a final day of work in to close out spring ball in front of a big crowd, it will have been a productive five weeks in the head coach's eyes.

