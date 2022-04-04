Social Security Administration taking in-person, phone appointments

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Social Security Administration is resuming in-person services starting this Thursday. The SSA strongly encourages you to book an appointment online but they will also take walk-ins too.

Phone appointments are available for people who can’t meet in person. They are continuing certain safety measures like masking and physical distancing. To book an appointment, visit the SSA’s website .

