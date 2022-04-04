ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Social Security Administration taking in-person, phone appointments

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YonM0_0ezFiUan00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Social Security Administration is resuming in-person services starting this Thursday. The SSA strongly encourages you to book an appointment online but they will also take walk-ins too.

Story continues below

Phone appointments are available for people who can’t meet in person. They are continuing certain safety measures like masking and physical distancing. To book an appointment, visit the SSA’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13

17K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow KRQE News 13 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of stealing thousands from former employer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former IT worker is facing charges for stealing thousands from his former employer. Investigators say 37-year-old Alexander Sutton worked for House of Sanjevani, a holistic wellness center on Paseo near Ventura. In July of 2020, the owner of the business noticed a dramatic drop in sales. The FBI turned their sights to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security & SSDI: Can I claim both benefits?

Americans are feeling the financial pressure as inflation increases the cost of living, and many are researching Social Security or SSDI benefits. In retirement, people try to claim all the benefits they can, but it isn’t always possible to get every benefit the SSA offers. Even if you can...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
FingerLakes1.com

What is monthly Social Security disability payment?

The Social Security Administration runs two programs to financially support disabled people. Each program offers different payment amounts. Cost of living crisis: Is a recession coming after additional fed rate hikes?. Calculating payments. The Social Security Administration (SSA) oversees a variety of programs to provide financial support to nearly 70...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssa#New Mexicans#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Extra money in these 14 states during April

Emergency allotments are ending for millions of SNAP recipients. But in these 14 states, recipients will get extra Food Stamps this April. Households have been able to get a maximum payment of $1,504 a month through the SNAP emergency allotments (EA) during the pandemic. Read more about it here. The...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AOL Corp

6 reasons you won’t get Social Security

For many American workers, Social Security benefits are the golden carrot awaiting them at the end of a long career. While you can begin to take some of your Social Security benefits starting at age 62, you continue to receive a greater amount every year you delay taking the benefits, up to age 70, according to the Social Security Administration. But this assumes you have earned enough credits to receive these benefits at all.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy