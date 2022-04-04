Gallery: Day 2 of LA Fashion Week features contemporary designers

Click here to read the full article. The metaverse has officially become a hub for fashion, joining the likes of cultural hotspots like London, Milan, Paris and New York City. From March 24-28, Decentraland, a 3D virtual world browser-based platform, is hosting the first Metaverse Fashion Week, with more than 60 luxury and digital brands bringing presentations, concerts, after-parties and more to the virtual world.
Fashion brands virtually present their Spring 2022 collections in different “neighborhoods” on the platform within the newly opened Fashion District.
The Boson Portal is one such neighborhood designed with Paris’ iconic Avenue Montaigne in mind. The neighborhood...
