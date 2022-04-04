ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallery: Day 2 of LA Fashion Week features contemporary designers

By Sakshi Joglekar
dailybruin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoglekar is a 2021-2022 assistant Photo editor on the...

dailybruin.com

Comments / 0

HOLAUSA

Sofia Jirau shines at LA fashion week

Sofia Jirau looked stunning while modeling at Los Angeles Fashion Week. The 25-year-old Latina model, who broke ground by being the first model with Down syndrome to work with Victoria’s Secret, shared a behind-the-scenes look of her work on Instagram. RELATED: Victoria’s Secret model Sofía...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Meet Rezek Studio, the LA Label Giving Vintage Silhouettes a Contemporary Twist

For Ariel Rezek, design runs in the family. Having grown up with parents who shared the same passion for fashion, Rezek started working in the industry at the young age of 14. “I got a taste of everything. I also went to school for fashion and design, but I think real-life experience was more beneficial,” she tells us. “I always loved creating beauty around me and fashion is such an extension to express that.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Vogue Magazine

5 Designers to Know From Seoul Fashion Week Fall 2022

After three years of digital presentations, Seoul Fashion Week finally returned this season to in-person runway shows and events, offering a welcome boost of energy to a fashion capital that has felt the impact of the pandemic even more keenly due to the strict travel rules imposed by the Korean government. For a touch of star power, the organizers invited Lee Jung-jae—the lead actor in the breakout lockdown hit Squid Game—to be the face of the event, a canny move that spoke to the country’s ongoing cultural influence around the world even while its borders are closed. (It also comes a few weeks after a handful of Seoul-based designers showed at the Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week in a partnership with the French fashion tradeshow Tranoï.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
State
South Carolina State
Black Enterprise

Roland S. Martin Offers Internship to Student Who Won Defunct Black News Channel Contest

Roland S. Martin, award-winning journalist, host of the daily digital program #RolandMartinUnfiltered and CEO of Black Star Network, demonstrated the power of entrepreneurship and the importance of Black media ownership when he surprised an HBCU student with a 10-week paid internship after losing a similar opportunity with the sudden closure of Black News Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Brands Go Virtual at Metaverse Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. The metaverse has officially become a hub for fashion, joining the likes of cultural hotspots like London, Milan, Paris and New York City. From March 24-28, Decentraland, a 3D virtual world browser-based platform, is hosting the first Metaverse Fashion Week, with more than 60 luxury and digital brands bringing presentations, concerts, after-parties and more to the virtual world. Fashion brands virtually present their Spring 2022 collections in different “neighborhoods” on the platform within the newly opened Fashion District. The Boson Portal is one such neighborhood designed with Paris’ iconic Avenue Montaigne in mind. The neighborhood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Secret LA

This Premier L.A. Gallery Only Features NFT Pieces

Vellum LA is the city’s first gallery dedicated to NFT-backed art. This gallery may be traditional in terms of its setting, but its art pieces are quite unconventional. Instead of typical canvases, the NFT artworks are on full display with the help of museum-grade LED screens. Vellum LA ensures digital art is accessible by having a space where it’s solely showcased.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

The Best Designer Fashion Belts for Women

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Let's talk belts. They're often an afterthought, added solely as a functional accent to your look, but they can be so much more. When it comes to belts, once you go designer, you don't go back. It's a […]
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

New Fashion Incubator to Help Designers Hatch Their Plans

Click here to read the full article. Neiman Marcus Group has a first-look deal with brands nurtured in the new Stateless incubator. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal3 Black Denim Designers You Need to KnowKerby Jean-Raymond to Leave Reebok in March'Project Runway' Gives Bio-Based Faux Fur a High-Fashion Glow-UpBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
