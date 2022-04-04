Gallery: Day 2 of LA Fashion Week features contemporary designers

After three years of digital presentations, Seoul Fashion Week finally returned this season to in-person runway shows and events, offering a welcome boost of energy to a fashion capital that has felt the impact of the pandemic even more keenly due to the strict travel rules imposed by the Korean government. For a touch of star power, the organizers invited Lee Jung-jae—the lead actor in the breakout lockdown hit Squid Game—to be the face of the event, a canny move that spoke to the country’s ongoing cultural influence around the world even while its borders are closed. (It also comes a few weeks after a handful of Seoul-based designers showed at the Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week in a partnership with the French fashion tradeshow Tranoï.)

