Brown County Burn Ban Remains in Place

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County property owner has been cited for violating the county’s burn ban. Officials at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office say the property owner was burning trash Saturday afternoon off Hamilton Dr. and the fire jumped the property line, putting structures in jeopardy.
On Wednesday, Warren County Office of Emergency Services is advising county residents that New York's annual spring 'burn ban' will be in effect from March 18 until May 14. The ban prohibits residential brush burning to help lessen the chance of wildfires statewide during the start of the spring season.
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A burn ban has been put in place for Independence from now until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22. The ban was put in place due to the potential for high winds over the next week. Citizens are reminded to properly throw away smoking materials, fireplace...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Fire District 1 is imposing a burn ban in the month of April, as wildfires caused by dry conditions and heavy winds have ravaged the state of Kansas in recent weeks. New open burn permits will not be issued during the month of April, and no current permit holders […]
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a sometimes-forgotten law, but during the months of March, April, and May, as well as October and November in the fall, open burning is illegal in Ohio between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. This is due to all the dry debris on the ground that can cause a backyard fire to quickly get out of control.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A mandatory evacuation is issued for residents of Fowlerton as a large brush fire burns near Highway 97, just passed FM 469. Multiple local, state, and federal agencies, including the Forest Service, are on scene to assist. as of Wednesday at 7:15 p.m., the La Salle Sheriff’s...
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Monday morning Rusk County Commissioners lifted the burn ban for Rusk County. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management advises caution is still urged for outside fires and offers the reminder that you can be cited for a fire that gets out of control and damages neighboring property or causes injury.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA (WETM) – As Twin Tier residents prepare for warmer and drier weather, they will also need to be aware of an old enemy – wildfires. On March 16, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has issued a burn ban in response to the changing seasons. The New York DEC says […]
While the clean up from Monday night's storms in the western part of Grayson County continues, county officials Friday issued both a disaster declaration and a burn ban. The burn ban is only for Sherwood Shores and continues from Friday afternoon to 8 a.m. on March 30. Grayson County Judge...
VICTORIA, Texas – At this time, DeWitt, Lavaca, Refugio, Beeville, Matagorda are all under a burn ban but Victoria County is not. There are several factors that fire personnel consider before implementing a county-wide burn ban. First, they will look at a drought index or a KDBI index, this index checks and measures the moisture in the soil....
During their Tuesday meeting, Grayson County commissioners lifted the burn ban that has been in place in the county for the past week and a half.
The move came against the advice of the count's Fire Marshall John Weda who asked them to give the burn ban one more week.
The Board of Oklahoma County Commissioners took action on establishing the C-PACE program and extending the burn ban in the county.
The post Okla County Commissioners approve energy incentive, extend burn ban appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Due to current and forecasted dry weather conditions, Morton County Commissioners have declared a Fire Emergency and Burn Ban effective immediately through October 1, 2022. Morton joins the growing list of North Dakota counties that are also implementing burn bans throughout the Spring and Summer. Which you can follow here on North Dakota’s Burn Ban Restrictions & Fire Danger […]
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Fire departments around Texoma continue battling grass fires at a rate they aren’t quite used to, and many have learned that these burn bans are no joke. Several Texoma counties have been under burn bans for a few months now, but grass fires are still frequent. “It just doesn’t take much […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County, Horry County and Conway issued burn bans due to weather conditions. The Darlington County burn ban will go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the county. Horry County’s ban goes into effect immediately. “Burning at this time can be very dangerous,” Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky […]
Comal County commissioners on March 24 approved a modified burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county. The new ban will go into effect at 6 a.m. on March 25, according to a county press release, and will remain in effect for 90 days. Unlike a traditional ban, county...
