Brown County Burn Ban Remains in Place

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a sometimes-forgotten law, but during the months of March, April, and May, as well as October and November in the fall, open burning is illegal in Ohio between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. This is due to all the dry debris on the ground that can cause a backyard fire to quickly get out of control.

