The Masters Week, Pat Williams, Verne Lundquist

The eyes of the golfing world turn to Augusta, Georgia for the 86th edition of The Masters - the first men’s major of the season.Hideki Matsuyama claimed his maiden green jacket 12 months ago at Augusta National, becoming the first Japanese golfer to win a major.The 30-year-old withdrew from the Valero Texas Open last weekend due to a neck issue and faces a late call on whether he is able to defend his title, while Tiger Woods will make a “gametime decision” about his participation.Woods has not played competitively since a serious car crash in February of last year, but...

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO