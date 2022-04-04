ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Masters Week, Pat Williams, Verne Lundquist

Tiger Woods watch is on for The Masters Week.

WSAV News 3

Masters notebook: Tiger’s presence, shoes cause a ruckus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is wearing Nike apparel this week, as always. Except the shoes. Such is the power of Woods: Not only is his mere presence at Augusta National this week a huge story — whether he decides to play in the Masters — but he’s also created a huge side story […]
AUGUSTA, GA
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Masters Tournament PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
GOLF
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
The Independent

How can I watch the Masters this week?

The eyes of the golfing world turn to Augusta, Georgia for the 86th edition of The Masters - the first men’s major of the season.Hideki Matsuyama claimed his maiden green jacket 12 months ago at Augusta National, becoming the first Japanese golfer to win a major.The 30-year-old withdrew from the Valero Texas Open last weekend due to a neck issue and faces a late call on whether he is able to defend his title, while Tiger Woods will make a “gametime decision” about his participation.Woods has not played competitively since a serious car crash in February of last year, but...
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Masters arrives and grabs entire spotlight in golf

Course: Augusta National GC. Yardage: 7,510. Par: 72. Prize money: To be determined ($11.5 million in 2021). Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. Last week: J.J. Spaun won the Valero Texas Open. FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler. DP World...
AUGUSTA, GA
thegolfnewsnet.com

Masters Tournament history, results and past winners

The Masters Tournament is the most famous and most watched golf tournament in the world, and it is the first men's major of the year played in a traditional April timeslot. The Masters Tournament was born in 1934 as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament. Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, who started Augusta National Golf Club, the tournament was meant to bring notoriety to the club and bring together the best players from around the world into an annual event.
GOLF

