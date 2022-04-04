ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man acquitted of rape in Wood County

By By Ellie Buerk / The Blade
 1 day ago

BOWLING GREEN — A man accused of sexually assaulting an ex-girlfriend on three occasions was acquitted on all charges by a judge in Wood County Common Pleas Court.

Steven Finch, 48, of the 5900 block of Walbridge in Walbridge, previously faced possible life sentences on each of three rape charges, all first-degree felonies.

He now walks free, his defense attorney Kati Tharp said. No pending charges remain against Mr. Finch since his bench trial concluded Friday, and Judge Matthew Reger found Mr. Finch not guilty.

“He’s glad to be able to put this behind him. It had a significant impact on his life and he’s hoping to rebuild from here,” Ms. Tharp said.

In October, Wood County prosecutors dismissed 30 criminal charges from a separate case filed against Mr. Finch. Those charges included multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, and felonious assault and stemmed from allegations made by another woman who accused Mr. Finch of abusing her repeatedly throughout their brief relationship.

The Blade does not identify victims or alleged victims of sexual assault.

In both cases, Mr. Finch’s defense attorneys believe prosecutors rushed to file charges after a brief investigation. Ms. Tharp said charges were filed against Mr. Finch less than a week after the allegations against him were made to investigators in March, 2021. Those allegations were made roughly a month after the 30 criminal charges against Mr. Finch had been made public in local news reports in February, 2021, Ms. Tharp noted.

“We’re excited by the acquittal, but these charges should never have been brought in the first place. The fact that you have only three to five days from the time that an alleged victim comes in, and there’s no sort of investigation done before you file rape charges against someone is pretty egregious,” Ms. Tharp said.

Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said while the state can never guarantee a guilty verdict, their office operated in good faith.

“The grand jury felt that there was enough evidence [to indict] and we certainly felt that there was enough evidence to go forward. We felt that the victim needed to be heard and believed, and we still feel strongly about that,” Mr. Dobson said on Monday.

According to Ms. Tharp, thousands of text messages were collected from the defendant’s phone. Some of those messages, shared between her client and the woman who accused him of sexual assault throughout and after their relationship, are exonerating, she said.

“You Google his name, and the first thing that comes up are these charges. Even as the news articles come out that the 30 counts were dismissed, and he was acquitted of these three, most people question whether or not that’s an accurate depiction of what happened in real life. Not everyone in the whole world is going to believe that he was innocent,” Ms. Tharp said.

