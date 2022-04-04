ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Matthews-based pastor aids Ukrainian refugees in finding housing

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A growing number of world leaders, including President Joe Biden, are calling for war crime investigations against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This comes after Ukraine accused Russia of killing civilians, including victims in towns near Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials said the bodies of at least 410 civilians were recently found shot at close range with their hands bound behind their back.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called these actions war crimes and said they should be recognized by the world as genocide.

Here in Charlotte, efforts to help refugees are ramping up.

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson spoke to a pastor, who recently visited Ukraine, about what they are doing to help.

In Waxhaw, Ukrainian refugee Tatiana Zaulina and her sons, Efrem and Nathan, said they have found a sense of security.

“You can hardly believe that it’s happening in the 21st century. And it’s like, you see the pictures of dead people lying in the streets,” Tatiana Zaulina said.

Tatiana Zaulina said her family escaped from Irpin in February. She said her husband Denys stayed in Poland to help other refugees.

Tatiana, Efrem and Nathan told Channel 9 that they have been staying in a Wesley Chapel Neighborhood with friends.

“There’s so much here for us now and lots of people helping us here,” Tatiana Zaulina said.

The Zaulina’s said they first met Matthews-based pastor Bill Smith when he was on a mission trip in Ukraine.

“When it occurred, one of the first things on my mind was how can I help, and I wanted to go and see what I could do,” said Smith, who works with Grace One Church.

The Zaulina’s said after they escaped from Irpin, Smith invited them to stay in his home.

Smith said he is now working to line up housing for another family from Ukraine.

Igor and Maryna Fostenko said they lost their office and manufacturing factory in the destruction. The couple said they have four children and will be in Union County by next week.

“Many do not have a place to go, and that’s where we were trying to come alongside these refugees, to try and find a good temporary place for them to be,” Smith said.

Tatiana Zaulina said her sons have joined a soccer league and attended their first Charlotte FC game.

She told Channel 9 that she feels the love and care from the people who have offered clothing, sporting equipment and a safe home.

“Everything they are doing, we are very, very thankful,” Tatiana Zaulina said.

Channel 9 has spoken with a number of refugees in the past few weeks. Many of them say they have struggled to find clothing, medical supplies and a place to stay.

Airbnb said it is working to provide housing to refugees by offering homes for free or at a discount. You can find more information here.

