15-year-old shot, killed while walking home from school in North Philadelphia

By Tim Jimenez, Kristen Johanson
KYW News Radio
 1 day ago

UPDATE: April 5, 9:36 a.m.

The 15-year-old has been identified as Juan Carlos Robles-Corona.

Original story follows:

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — In yet another instance of a Philadelphia youth falling victim to gun violence, a teenage boy was ambushed, shot and killed while going home from school in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

The 15-year-old boy was gunned down before 3 p.m. on 15th Street near the corner of Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue, about a block from the Temple University campus.

He was heading home from Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School where he attended eighth grade. He was less than two blocks away from school when, police say, two suspects walked up both sides of the street, ambushed him, and almost trapped him.

"Numerous shots are fired, at least over 20 at this point that we counted," said Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker. "He's hit at least four to five times in his torso area."

Officers nearby heard the gunshots and found the teen lying on blacktop near the curb.

"They place him in their police car. Take him over to Temple Hospital. Doctors worked on him feverishly, but weren’t able to save his life," said Walker.

Hours after the shooting, the boy’s backpack and one of his white shoes were still lying on the sidewalk at the crime scene, as detectives scoured for surveillance video and counted bullet casings.

"Trying to talk to neighbors, try to confirm what happened," said Walker. "Talking to the school district. We’ve already talked to the school district police. They are aware and have alerted the principal so they can give the care they need to that school."

Temple University students received an alert about the shooting.

Parents went to the school to take their children home, trying to grapple with what happened.

One mother who was walking near the crime scene had her child right next to her, and began to really tear up thinking of who this child could be.

There was no initial word of any arrests or weapons found at the scene. More details were expected from Philadelphia police as the investigation continues and they search for the two suspects.

