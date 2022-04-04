Weekend Worthy Destination: Colorado’s North Cheyenne Cañon Park

Located in Lexington, North Carolina is a wonderful park to explore. Boone’s Cave Park is only an hour trip drive if you want a nice little getaway from the city life. A few weeks ago and my significant other decided to explore another park. This one piqued my interest because it has a cave. We drove only an hour outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. Davidson County’s Boone’s Cave Park is located in the western part of the county. Located on 100 acres, the park features hiking trails through rolling forests of mixed hardwoods reminiscent of the North Carolina Mountains. Forty-six acres of the park are designated as a Natural Heritage Site and are host to a number of wildflowers normally only found in the Appalachian Mountains. Check out my day trip with photos below.

LEXINGTON, NC ・ 21 DAYS AGO