HAMLET — Eva Parker Faulkner McCullough, 98, of Hamlet passed away March 21, 2022 at Accordius Health in Aberdeen. She was born the seventh child to Mattie George and Emma Austin Faulkner of Peachland on March 15, 1924. Mrs. McCullough was preceded in death by her husband of 63...

HAMLET, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO