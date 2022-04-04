ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California couple sentenced for stealing more than $500,000 from casino

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gewRp_0ezF0qPy00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A couple has pleaded guilty to stealing more than half a million dollars from a California casino and will spend nearly eight months behind bars.

In a news release, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Eric Nguyen and Khanh “Tina” Tran pleaded guilty to felony grand theft. The pair admitted to running a scheme to cheat at the card game baccarat in 2020 when Tran was working as a dealer for 580 Casino in Livermore, California. Bonta said Tran would peek at the cards and convey the sequence to Nguyen before leaving the table. Nguyen would then stay and place high bets when he recognized the cards he was tipped off to.

Both Nguyen and Tran were sentenced to 240 days in jail and two years of supervised probation. They must also pay $507,600 in restitution.

The couple was first arrested in May 2020 in Texas on a felony warrant from California, KRON reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KRMG
KRMG

11K+

Followers

60K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
ABC10

Remains found in Nevada ID'd as missing California man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered...
REDDING, CA
Motorious

14 Stolen Cars Pulled Out Of California Aqueduct

If you read Motorious regularly, you already know we’ve been sounding the alarm on the rising car theft rates for some time. However, some news outlets seem to just be realizing something is off. You would think with the problem being so large in California journalists there would already be focused on the trend, but a report out of Kern County where 14 stolen cars were recovered from an aqueduct is being covered as a shocking revelation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

California Police Looking For Chevy Impala Owner

Petaluma Police Department in the San Francisco Bay Area have put out an interesting request. They’re looking for the owner of what they believe is a 1966 Chevy Impala convertible. At least that’s what they think it is. The license plate was missing and the VIN didn’t match any records on file, so they’re making a guess. In fact, they don’t even know if the vehicle is stolen.
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
State
Texas State
State
California State
Livermore, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Body Encased In Concrete Discovered In Home In Luxury Hawaiian Neighborhood

Authorities in Hawaii announced that two men suspected of killing a man and encasing his body in concrete were arrested in California. Officers with the Honolulu Police Department made the discovery while investigating the disappearance of a 73-year-old Gary L. Ruby. They entered a home in the Hawaii Loa Ridge...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Nguyen
Person
Rob Bonta
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

100K pills containing fentanyl, 80 pounds of meth found during I-80 stop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A traffic stop in Sacramento on Monday led to the discovery of roughly 100,000 pills that California Highway Patrol investigators believe contained fentanyl. On Interstate 80, in the area of Northgate Boulevard, CHP officials said officers stopped a white Jeep Liberty for “mechanical violations.” During the stop, officers said they noticed “indicators […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Kron#Cox Media Group
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
60K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy