Titans select WR Skyy Moore in PFF's latest mock draft

By Mike Moraitis
By Mike Moraitis
 1 day ago
The Tennessee Titans will no doubt be looking to bolster their receiving corps. throughout the rest of the offseason, and one avenue they can take to do so is the 2022 NFL draft.

In the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus’ Anthony Treash, the Titans address their need at No. 26 overall by selecting Western Michigan wide receiver, Skyy Moore.

Here’s Treash’s take on the pick of Moore, who would check the long-term slot receiver box for Tennessee.

The highest-graded wide receiver of the 2021 college football season wasn’t any of the Power Five top prospects — it was Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound receiver’s 26 broken tackles after the catch tied for the most among wide receivers in 2021, and he ranked in the 95th percentile in separation percentage. Despite his smaller stature, Moore had no issue handling press coverage on the outside, ranking top-five in yards per route run on those reps last season at 3.58. The cherry on top is his strong hands — the Western Michigan pass-catcher checked in with the largest hands of anyone at the Combine (10.25 inches) and dropped just three of his 125 targets in 2021 while catching eight of his 13 contested opportunities.

As much as I like the 5-foot-10, 195-pound receiver, I’m always hesitant to take slot specialists this early in the draft, and that’s especially true in this instance when Arkansas’ Treylon Burks was still on the board.

Other receivers who were selected in Treash’s mock before Tennessee’s pick included Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Alabama’s Jameson Williams, USC’s Drake London, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, and North Dakota State’s Christian Watson.

Burks would be the preferred choice over Moore here, and I’d also prefer interior offensive linemen like Boston College’s Zion Johnson and Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green, and Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning, all of whom were still on the board.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full 7-round Bears mock draft 5.0: Getting ready for the NFL draft

Ryan Poles has made a splash as new Chicago Bears general manager, trading away expensive contracts and adding players in free agency. The combine is over, pro days are wrapping up, and free agency is nearing an end. Despite the activity from the Bears front office, the team will enter the 2022 NFL draft with needs at wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback and many more positions. Unfortunately, they only have six draft picks, including none in the first round.
NFL
