ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

North Texas zoos make preparations amid bird flu breakout

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maKQK_0ezEjSw100

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Both the Fort Worth and Dallas Zoo are making preparations amid a bird flu breakout.

Birds at the Dallas Zoo will remain behind the scenes amid an avian flu breakout, the zoo announced Monday.

Cases of avian flu, also known as bird flu, have been confirmed in Texas — within 100 miles of both zoos.

Birds at the Dallas Zoo, including African penguins and flamingos, will stay away from their public-facing habitats until the threat has passed. Additionally, the Forest Aviary and Birds Landing will be closed to the public.

The Fort Worth Zoo says until the threat is lifted, they will close aviaries, drain pools, increase cleaning and disinfecting, and limit human traffic to certain areas.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
CBS DFW
CBS DFW

110K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

40M+

Views

Follow CBS DFW and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Penguins, flamingos among the birds taken off-exhibit at the Maryland Zoo over avian flu fears

Pelicans, penguins, swans and storks were among the birds taken off-exhibit Tuesday morning at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore over worries about the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The virus has been detected on farms in Cecil and Queen Anne’s counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, according to the state’s Department of Agriculture. It can spread from wildfowl to domestic flocks ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Fort Worth, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Dallas, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Health
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Closes Aviaries, Moves Birds Indoors To Head Off Avian Flu

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Stop by the Maryland Zoo sometime soon and you’ll likely notice a conspicuous change: some of the birds are missing from their habitats. The zoo announced on Tuesday it has temporarily closed its aviaries and staff have brought a number of bird species behind the scenes, preventative steps the zoo is taking to protect its feathered denizens from the avian flu. “We’ve taken these steps out of an abundance of care to limit contact between migrating wild birds, which can spread avian flu, and our collection of rare and endangered birds,” Maryland Zoo President and CEO Kirby Fowler said. While...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS DFW

Passenger Removed From Southwest Flight Out Of Dallas Love Field For Refusing To Wear Mask

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Southwest Airlines flight out of Dallas Love Field Wednesday, March 30, was delayed after a passenger on board refused to wear a mask. Before she was taken off the plane, she compared herself to Rosa Parks and Anne Frank. “It probably didn’t make sense for Rosa either. It probably didn’t make sense for Anne Frank either.. We have to take a stand.” Passengers on Southwest flight from Dallas – Long Beach had to deplane this afternoon after a passenger refused to wear a mask. In recorded video she says “It probably didn’t make sense for Rosa either”“It probably didn’t make sense for Anne Frank either..we have to take a stand” pic.twitter.com/G60ngUI5RX — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) March 30, 2022 Passengers headed to Long Beach ended up getting nearly two hours late. Earlier this month, the Southwest flight attendants union called on the White House to drop the mask mandate, saying enforcing mask compliance is one of the most difficult jobs they ever faced. The federal mask mandate on airplanes and in airports remains in effect at least until April 18.  
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Zoos#North Texas#Bird Flu#Dallas Zoo#African
KDAF

How much rainfall will North Texas see on Monday?

North Texas is under a Wind Advisory and could see threats of large hail, a few strong tornadoes and damaging winds. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports the severe threat will be highest in the afternoon to early evening hours for the area.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Resident Claims $1 Million Prize On Texas Lottery Scratch Ticket

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A windfall for a person in Fort Worth after they claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at a Texaco gas station at 8470 Lake June Road, in Dallas. The big winner has elected to remain anonymous. (credit: Texas Lottery Commission) The win is the sixth of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in Million Dollar Loteria. The game offers more than $381 million in total prizes, with the overall odds of winning any prize at one in 3.27.
FORT WORTH, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WFAA

Add this one to the list: Another H-E-B is in the works for North Texas

FORNEY, Texas — You're either tired of hearing about it, or can't get enough: Another H-E-B grocery store is coming to North Texas. The popular San Antonio-based grocery chain, which had long delayed a full-on entrance into the North Texas market, now has plans for a store in Forney, the Kaufman County suburb east of Dallas.
FORNEY, TX
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
KHOU

DFW weather updates: Tornado touches down in North Texas

DALLAS — We're currently tracking storms, possibly severe, in North Texas on Monday. Stick with WFAA for continued coverage throughout the day, including updates from Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus at 5, 6, and 10. A tornado watch has been issued for most of North Texas, including the metroplex. Latest...
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

At $350,000 This Is The Most Overpriced Home in the State of Texas

I'm honestly not sure what to think of this property for sale in San Antonio, Texas. I'm wondering if the real estate agent made a mistake in the listing or if someone is really trying to get $350,000 for a house that was completely destroyed in a fire. There are photos below that show a little bit more of the house that was on fire but this has to be the most overpriced home in the state of Texas.
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
110K+
Followers
20K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy