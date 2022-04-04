North Texas zoos make preparations amid bird flu breakout

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Both the Fort Worth and Dallas Zoo are making preparations amid a bird flu breakout.

Birds at the Dallas Zoo will remain behind the scenes amid an avian flu breakout, the zoo announced Monday.

Cases of avian flu, also known as bird flu, have been confirmed in Texas — within 100 miles of both zoos.

Birds at the Dallas Zoo, including African penguins and flamingos, will stay away from their public-facing habitats until the threat has passed. Additionally, the Forest Aviary and Birds Landing will be closed to the public.

The Fort Worth Zoo says until the threat is lifted, they will close aviaries, drain pools, increase cleaning and disinfecting, and limit human traffic to certain areas.