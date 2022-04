Daryl Hall said that Eddie Van Halen once asked him about replacing David Lee Roth in Van Halen. "Yeah... actually yes," the Hall & Oates frontman said with a big laugh when asked about the rumor during an interview on Q104.3. "I knew those guys really well and we actually shared some people - crew and things like that. Eddie came to a show with [his then-wife] Valerie [Bertinelli], and David had just left the band. Eddie said, 'do you wanna join Van Halen, man?' He was half-joking, but I think he was serious, I really do believe he was serious. And I took it seriously, I said, 'ehh I think not, I think I got my own shit going on.'"

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO