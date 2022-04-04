ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

This Country Artist Thanked Me For Interviewing Him

By Mark Wilson
95.3 Big Kat
95.3 Big Kat
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I heard the news Friday. Bill Fries had died at the age of 93. On the radio, we all knew him as C.W. McCall. His song "Convoy" was getting a little more airplay as thousands of the big rigs were headed to Washington D.C. "Convoy" was number one for...

bigcat953.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
95.3 Big Kat
95.3 Big Kat

509

Followers

4K+

Posts

60K+

Views

Follow 95.3 Big Kat and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
98.1 KHAK

‘Convoy’ Singer C.W. McCall Dead at 93

C.W. McCall, who was best known for his massive 1975 hit "Convoy," has died after a battle with cancer. The Washington Post reports that McCall died on Friday (April 1) at his home in Ouray, Colo. He was 93 years old. McCall, whose real name was Bill Fries, was an...
MUSIC
The US Sun

Who is Willie Nelson’s wife Annie D’Angelo?

WILLIE Nelson rose to fame in the 1970s as an American musician, actor, and activist. Over the years, he has released a number of songs including On The Road Again and Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain but outside of his career he is known for his relationship with Annie D'Angelo, whom he tied the knot with in 1991.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Ernest Borgnine
Person
Jerry Reed
Person
Ali Macgraw
Classic Rock Q107

Why Steve Stevens Left Vince Neil’s Band: Exclusive Interview

Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens says playing on Vince Neil's first post-Motley Crue record was "a blast," but the grunge revolution caused him to reevaluate the gig. Stevens enjoyed the spotlight in the mid-'80s, playing on Idol's double-platinum Rebel Yell and its platinum follow-up Whiplash Smile. He also guested on Michael Jackson's "Dirty Diana" and won a Grammy for his performance on 1986's "Top Gun Anthem." The good times kept rolling when he joined Neil's solo band.
MUSIC
WMBB

Country music artist visits Ohana Institute students

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Famous Country Music Artist Tyler Farr paid a visit to students at the Ohana Institute on Thursday afternoon. Students had the chance to ask questions and hear live music. But, Farr said his visit was about more than music. “It’s not even about just music because kids at these ages, […]
EDUCATION
BET

‘For Love & Country’ Documentary Will Explore Black Country Music Artists

Amazon Music has unveiled a new documentary that will uncover and explore the history of country music and the Black artists attached to the genre. Directed by Joshua Kissi, For Love & Country will peel back the many layers of the latest generation of Black country artists dominating Nashville, according to an official press release obtained by BET.com.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio#Country Airplay#Country Songs#Advertising#Convoy#Billings
Daily Mail

Country music legend Dolly Parton BOWS OUT of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination because she 'doesn't feel she has earned the right' to be recognized as a rock 'n' roll great

Dolly Parton has withdrawn her nomination for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, saying she doesn't feel she has 'earned that right.'. The 76-year-old country legend was announced as one of this year's nominees in February, along with other 16 others, including Eminem, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, Dionne Warwick, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, and Beck.
MUSIC
Frank Mastropolo

Doin' That Crazy Hand Jive with Johnny Otis

Johnny Otis earned the title Godfather of Rhythm and Blues through decades of work as a record producer, bandleader, DJ, talent scout, label owner and TV host. Otis is best remembered for his 1958 Top 10 hit, “Willie and the Hand Jive.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Urban Islandz

Dancehall Artiste Deep Jahi Hospitalized Thank Fans For Support

Deep Jahi is fighting for his life in the hospital. The dancehall artist on Friday shared an image of himself either sleeping or unconscious in what looks like a hospital bed. There’s no confirmation about the health of the artist as the image which was shared to his Instagram account on Thursday began making the rounds on social media and drawing the concern of his fans.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Joe Elliott: Calling Def Leppard Hair Metal is ‘Lazy Journalism’

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott has expressed frustration with those writers who label his band hair metal. “I’ve given people plenty of opportunities to see beyond that [label],” the frontman explained during a conversation with Rolling Stone. “And I don’t have a problem with bands being that if that’s what they want to be. I have a problem with people that can’t see beyond the fact that although the Sunset Strip was alight in 1985, 1986, 1987, we were in fuckin’ Windmill Lane [Recording Studios] and Holland making Hysteria. We were so far removed from all that stuff. I’m not saying we don’t fuckin’ have hair, but fuckin’ Paul Weller’s got hair! So does Robert Plant, lots of hair! It doesn’t make them hair metal or hair pop. To me, it’s lazy journalism. It’s just lazy.”
ROCK MUSIC
95.3 Big Kat

95.3 Big Kat

Oneonta, NY
509
Followers
4K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wbktfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy