ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

What’s A Girl To Do When These 2 People In Your Life Are Expecting?

By Rebecca
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ok priorities people. I'm telling you right now only ladies will understand my current struggle. But first, guys, think about how beautiful your lady is on a daily basis. The perfect outfit, the hair, the nails, it is all a process. You don't know how she manages to look like a...

mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM

1K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

234K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
SheKnows

Dad Won't Allow Child On Playdate With Friend Whose Mom Made 'Insulting' Comments. Is That Fair?

Click here to read the full article. So, your kid made a wonderful new friend but their parent … isn’t wonderful. A father who is holding a grudge against the mother of his son’s friend for her “insulting” comments opened up to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” column. “My son is in the second grade and started a new school,” the man wrote. “He’s becoming very good friends with ‘Luca’ and they both want playdates and sleepovers. I told Luca’s mom that I’m not interested.” “She asked me why and I reminded her about a comment she made to me when we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
purewow.com

Stop Saying ‘Good Boy!’ to Your Dog (and What to Say Instead)

As the Humane Society puts it, “Dogs don’t care about money. They care about praise.” Now, while we humans may do crazy things for cash, we can’t deny the power of positive reinforcement. Dogs—and people—like knowing they’ve done a good job. Today, positive reinforcement training is widely accepted as the best way to train dogs. This differs greatly from the strict, alpha male approach many dog owners used in the 1980s and 90s. Unfortunately, simply reinforcing good behavior with words of affirmation like “Good boy!” doesn’t always cut it. There are more effective phrases to use during positive reinforcement training that can boost your dog’s confidence, improve obedience and make both of you very happy campers—and all it costs is some extra time.
PETS
CinemaBlend

After Kim Kardashian Dropped The Name West, She’s Still Rebranding In Other Ways

For months after filing for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, Kim Kardashian kept the West last name firmly on her social media handles, leading to some confusion about whether she intended to keep it with her kids in mind. Court documents have since cleared matters up, though, with a judge ruling in the reality star’s favor last month for her to become legally single and adopt her maiden name once again. Only then did Kardashian drop her ex’s surname officially from the likes of Twitter and Instagram. And the 41-year-old is still rebranding in other ways, too.
CELEBRITIES
94.3 WCYY

My Spilled Groceries Taught Me Something About Cucumbers and Cats

You know how Mondays go right? Just when you think It can't get any worse, it does. That was my Monday this week. I stopped at the grocery store on the way home and when I was finished shopping, I loaded my one bag into the back seat. I suppose I should have put a seatbelt around it because when I got home and opened the door, the bag had shifted and was leaning against the door so all its contents spilled out onto the ground. Great.
PETS
The Conversation U.S.

People are more likely to react to a Black person's story of injustice – even if it happened to someone who is white

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea People appear more willing to boycott a retailer in response to a video message about a consumer’s experience of injustice while shopping when the narrator is Black, even when the source of the actual information is from a white person, according to research I conducted with several colleagues that’s currently under peer review. We wanted to observe whether and how the race of the person telling a story of racial injustice affects the reaction of their audience. So we conducted three studies that manipulated details about the race of...
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

What to Do When Your Child Is the Bully

Articles about what to do when your child has engaged in bullying behavior can be confusing. In some portrayals, bullies are popular, good-looking and socially powerful. In others, they’re withdrawn, rejected and suffer from low self-esteem. They get away with being unkind because teachers like them; they don’t do well in school at all. High emotional intelligence allows these kids to skillfully manipulate; low emotional intelligence means they don’t anticipate the impact of their actions.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

What to Do When Your World Is Falling Apart

Psychological science has long researched what we can do in times of crises. When you are feeling overwhelmed, learn to ground yourself. The World Health Organization has published a self-help protocol to help anyone experiencing a crisis. There are few events as traumatizing as war. As a soldier, you constantly...
MENTAL HEALTH
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy