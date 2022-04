SLINGER — Four candidates, three incumbents and one newcomer, will face off for three positions on the Slinger School Board in the April 5 spring general election. The three incumbents are Roman Weninger, who has served nine years on the board, Joe Havey, who has served eight and a half years on the board, and Gary Feltz, who has served 26 years on the board. The newcomer in the race is Bill Brewer, who has led a volunteer parenting group that has been looking at the district’s curriculum and library resources.

SLINGER, WI ・ 22 DAYS AGO