ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comedian Chris Distefano to perform at Old National Centre

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Distefano has an observational comedic style that allows him to poke fun at himself and those around...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chris Rock 2022 UK tour: How to get tickets to the comedian’s live shows

Chris Rock has announced a new UK tour for 2022, his first in four years.The comedian has promised that his Ego Death tour will be “introspective” and “very personal”.He will play four dates, one each in Leeds, London, Birmingham and Manchester, from 12 to 15 May.Tickets for Chris Rock’s Ego Death UK tour go on sale from 17 March and can be purchased here.Rock recently announced a US tour of the same name that will span 38 dates and being on 2 April in New Jersey, before concluding on 17 November in Los Angeles.The comedian is also going on...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Distefano
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘SNL’ Back From Hiatus This Weekend With Jerrod Carmichael Hosting, Musical Guest Gunna

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live returns this weekend after a long hiatus for spring break, bringing in comedian, actor, writer and producer Jerrod Carmichael for his first appearance as host. Carmichael is best known for the semi-autobiographical NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, which ran for two years on the network. Joining him and also making his SNL debut is rapper/singer/songwriter Gunna, who will perform part of his third album DS4Ever, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in January. In the promo clip, the two are joined by Heidi Gardner, who make a promise that they’re both bringing their A-Game this week. Watch the SNL promo above. More from Deadline'Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant Signs With CAA'SNL': Lizzo To Pull Double Duty, Jerrod Carmichael & Jake Gyllenhaal To Host As NBC Sets April Headliners'SNL's Weekend Update: Resident Film Critic Terry Fink Reviews 2022 Oscar Nominees 'The Power Of The Dog,' 'Encanto' & 'Belfast'Best of DeadlineTV Finales: CBS Sets 'Bull' End Date & Season Wraps For 19 Other SeriesTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & BeyondAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Oscars, SAG Awards, Indie Spirits & More
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Chris Bukowski and Anna Redman Confirm Relationship as Bachelor Nation Celebrates: ‘Finally!’

It’s official! After months of fueling dating rumors, Chris Bukowski and Anna Redman have taken their relationship public. “Hard launch,” the Bachelor season 25 alum, 25, captioned a Friday, March 25, Instagram snap, kissing Bukowski, 35, on a beach. Redman shared more photos of the pair’s tropical trip for a destination wedding hours later via Instagram Story […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Central#Mtv#Ifc#Benders
ComicBook

ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for Season 2

One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton To Perform At The 64th Grammy Awards Next Sunday

Chris Stapleton will be the sole reason I watch the Grammy Awards this year. They just announced the second round of performers for the show this morning, which also include Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Nas, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Rachel Zegler. “Anyone have Chris Stapleton’s...
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

David Spade Slipped A Sweet SNL Reference Into Video Announcing New Netflix Comedy Special

David Spade has been trying some new things as of late. Those who are deep into the reality TV world are probably aware that he was tapped as one of the Bachelor in Paradise hosts last summer. The producers were convinced that Spade would be a perfect host for Season 7, and his work was mostly well received. But the entertainer is best known for being a comedian, and it’s been a little while since he last released a comedy special. Well, worry not Spade fans, because the star has announced a new project with Netflix and even managed to slip a sweet SNL reference into the announcement video.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Grammys 2022: BTS fans ‘furious’ after the South Korean boy band fail to win Group Performance award

BTS fans are “infuriated” after the South Korean boy band didn’t win the Group Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards.The band which consists of Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song “Butter.”However, the award was eventually was won by Doja Cat and SZA for their performance of “Kiss Me More.”Ever since BTS’s loss, their fans, also known as The Army, have shared their disappointment on social media. “BTS was f***ing robbed. They were f***ing robbed. I’m tired of this s***,” one fan wrote....
MUSIC
Popculture

Late-Night and Daytime TV Talk Show Lineups: Who's on This Week (March 28)

Talk shows are sending March of 2022 out in style with a huge list of guests to break down the hot topics of the week. Coming off the 94th Academy Awards with some viral moments, it will be a big week for celebrity hot takes from every corner. At the same time, there are plenty of more serious topics in the world to cover.
TV SHOWS
KSDK

Brad Paisley and comedian Kevin Nealon to perform for Glennon LIVE this April

ST. LOUIS — There’s a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience this April benefiting the Children’s Fund at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean recently spoke with Ryan Jennings, Community Outreach Coordinator at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation and Jeff Jarrett, Senior Vice President and Partner at Contemporary Productions to tell us more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Outsider.com

WATCH: Chris Janson Performs Emotional ‘Bye Mom’

Last week, things got a little emotional as Chris Janson took to the stage of The Kelly Clarkson Show and performs his 2021 single “Bye Mom.” The song is featured on his upcoming fourth studio album All In. According to Taste of Country, Chris Janson wrote “Bye Mom”...
MUSIC
spoilertv.com

How We Roll - Episode 1.01 - Pilot (Series Premiere) - Press Release

“Pilot” – Pete Holmes stars in a new comedy inspired by the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, who gets laid off from his factory job and makes the extraordinary decision to follow his dream of becoming a professional bowler, on the series premiere of the CBS Original series HOW WE ROLL, Thursday, March 31 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White and Mason Wells also star.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy