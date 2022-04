What’s one way to get more people screened for hepatitis C? Simply reducing the number of clicks required on an electronic health record might do the trick. Researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania found that orders for hepatitis C screenings doubled under a no-click system, meaning that doctors didn’t have to click an extra button on an electric form to opt-in for the screening; in other words, if their patients met guidelines for recommended screening for hepatitis C virus (HCV), then the screening was automatically ordered.

