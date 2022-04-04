Here's What Else The "Everything Everywhere All At Once" Cast Has Appeared In

Related
Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It
Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022
With Netflix’s recent emphasis on creating their own movies to fill up their vast digital library, there has been less importance placed on older, licensed films from other studios. But March’s slate of new Netflix movies is a potent mixture of Netflix original films and titles from elsewhere, making for a rich bouquet of springtime entertainment. (You heard us.)
ComicBook
Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix
Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations. Whatever you're in the mood for over the next couple of days, there's sure to be something you fancy on one of your favorite streaming platforms. If you're struggling to pick the subject of your next movie night, there's a selection of...
ETOnline.com
'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus
Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with...
Grammys red-carpet host Laverne Cox made a jab at a reporter who called Tiffany Haddish's Oscar after-party outfit a costume
Laverne Cox was in attendance at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday to report on the red carpet for E!.
CNET
'The Lost City' Movie Isn't Streaming, But Here's When it Probably Will
The Lost City hit theaters last weekend. And the COVID-19 pandemic, with its profound disruptions to new movies, triggered an unprecedented wave of theatrical films being released on streaming services at the same time they hit cinemas. HBO Max, in particular, became synonymous with the practice last year, but Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Netflix have all experimented with same-day releases.
Jared Leto says he doesn't think movie theaters would still exist without Marvel films
Jared Leto — who stars as Morbius in Marvel's latest flick — said that there is less room for non-superhero films, which is a "little heartbreaking."
CNET
HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch
Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeVar Burton Warns Audience To "Remain In Your Seats" While Introducing Grammys Presenter
LeVar Burton warned the crowd at the Grammy Awards to keep their hands to themselves on Sunday night while introducing presenter, Nate Bargatze. The comment was a clear joke aimed at Will Smith who slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony, last month. “Now, I want to warn you all...
This is pretty much the only Netflix original movie that matters right now
Netflix’s latest weekly data dump about what’s hot right now across the streaming platform globally should make Ryan Reynolds feel pretty good. Among all the movies on Netflix, for the 7-day period ending March 20, it was more likely that users were streaming his latest release The Adam Project than other Netflix original films out right now.
Angela Bassett Says ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will “Top” First Film
Angela Bassett says the Black Panther sequel will be even bigger and better than the first one. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in an episode airing Monday, the star says the film will be “amazing” and called writer-director Ryan Coogler “the perfect leader.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken for Bank RobberNAACP Image Awards: 'The Harder They Fall' Takes Best Film, Jennifer Hudson Named Entertainer of the YearArt Curator Jack Siebert on Selecting 20 Painters for Debut Exhibition: "It's a Female Empowerment Show" Noting she couldn’t reveal too much, she said: “It’s going to be amazing. It’s going...
How (and where) to watch the 2022 Oscar nominees online
NEW YORK (AP) — Looking to watch top Oscar nominees before the 94th Academy Awards air on March 27? There are many ways to get that done, and a trip to the theater isn’t absolutely necessary. Here’s the way to find the top nominees online, though there are many myriad paths to digitally buy, rent and stream:
Netflix Lands New ‘Spy Kids’ Movie With Robert Rodriguez Back as Director
The Spy Kids franchise is headed to Netflix. The streaming giant is partnering with Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker who created the family action-comedy movie series, to relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bridgerton' Spinoff Finds Its Young Queen CharlotteNetflix Signs Five-Year Lease Extension at Vancouver Production HubDaniel Kaluuya Making Screenwriting Debut With Futuristic Dystopian Film 'The Kitchen' for Netflix Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new feature project for the streaming service, Netflix announced Wednesday, with news coming 21 years to the day after the first Spy Kids hit theaters back in 2001. The original Spy Kids...
theplaylist.net
‘Chief Of War’: Jason Momoa To Star/Write Hawaiian Historical Series At Apple TV+
Jason Momoa is one of the more in-demand actors in Hollywood that have been able to juggle television series and film. With his Apple TV+ show “See,” appearing in multiple Netflix films like the upcoming fantasy film “Slumberland” from director Francis Lawrence, the supporting role in Denis Villeneuve‘s Oscar-winning epic “Dune,” and finishing up James Wan‘s “Aquaman” sequel in the United Kingdom, Momoa has been working non-stop for the last two years. And now, he’s looking to continue that established relationship with Apple and is taking a rather large creative role in a new project.
‘The Batman’ On HBO Max: When It’s Coming to Streaming
Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we now know when Matt Reeves’ The Batman will arrive on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the gritty superhero flick will land on the streaming platform Tuesday, April 19. The Batman will subsequently premiere on the pay cable network on Saturday, April 23. While the listing has since been deleted, you can view it here on Deadline’s website.
CNET
From 'Speed' to Spider-Man: Movies You Probably Didn't Know Won Oscars
The nominations for the 2022 Oscars have been announced, including heavyweight contenders like The Power of the Dog, King Richard and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Yes, Spider-Man is vying to join the list of Oscar-winning cinematic masterworks such as Casablanca, Schindler's List and Suicide Squad. Hang on, Suicide Squad won...
CNET
Morbius' Release Won't Be Streaming on Netflix Same Day as Theaters
Morbius, a spinoff from the Spider-Man universe of live-action films, is hitting theaters Friday. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic, with its profound disruptions to new movies, ushered an unprecedented wave of theatrical films to streaming services at the same time they hit cinemas. HBO Max, in particular, became synonymous with the practice last year, but Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Netflix all have track records with same-day releases, too.
Upcoming DC TV Shows: Full List Of Series Coming Up In 2022 And Beyond
With all of the DC TV shows currently on the air or streaming, it seems to take the strength of a Kryptonian to follow everything. Just keeping tabs on the premiere dates for everything in the Arrowverse, exclusive to HBO Max, or even on Netflix alone is a diabolical task which we have accepted to endure for your convenience.
Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role
Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
