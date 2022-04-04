ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Here's What Else The "Everything Everywhere All At Once" Cast Has Appeared In

By Jess Goodwin
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Af3eb_0ezDvnfD00

WARNING: There are mild spoilers for Everything Everywhere All at Once in this post.

Considering how on point all the performances in Everything Everywhere All at Once are, I wouldn't blame you for wanting to watch more of the actors' work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWhoD_0ezDvnfD00
A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's where else you can see them:

1. Michelle Yeoh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBbpZ_0ezDvnfD00

She plays Evelyn Wang, a wife and mother who runs a laundromat with her husband.

A24

You can also see her in...

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RO1yo_0ezDvnfD00
Marvel

Crazy Rich Asians

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EU0rU_0ezDvnfD00
Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rdt1_0ezDvnfD00
Sony Pictures Classics / Courtesy Everett Collection

Tomorrow Never Dies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QdyW_0ezDvnfD00
United Artists / Courtesy Everett Collection

She's also set to appear in Avatar 2 (as well as the third, fourth, and fifth movies), The Witcher prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin , and Disney+'s upcoming TV adaptation of the graphic novel American Born Chinese .

2. Ke Huy Quan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ns6OZ_0ezDvnfD00

He plays Waymond Wang, Evelyn's husband.

A24

You can also see him in...

Finding 'Ohana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tAxBb_0ezDvnfD00
Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Head of the Class

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNQX0_0ezDvnfD00
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Goonies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVsE8_0ezDvnfD00
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YSNl7_0ezDvnfD00
Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

He'll also reunite with Michelle Yeoh in American Born Chinese .

3. Stephanie Hsu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294ljr_0ezDvnfD00

She plays Joy Wang (and Jobu Tupaki), Evelyn and Waymond's daughter.

A24

You can also see her in...

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13GALh_0ezDvnfD00
Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdPEx_0ezDvnfD00
Marvel

The Path

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHLyO_0ezDvnfD00
Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

Girl Code

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xsF3_0ezDvnfD00
MTV

She'll also lend her voice to the upcoming animated film The Monkey King .

4. Jamie Lee Curtis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgqwg_0ezDvnfD00

She plays Deirdre Beaubeirdra, an IRS employee auditing the Wangs.

A24

You can also see her in...

Knives Out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qq0RK_0ezDvnfD00
Lionsgate

Freaky Friday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZprZW_0ezDvnfD00
Disney / Courtesy Everett Collection

True Lies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jJdm_0ezDvnfD00
20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Halloween Franchise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggz6i_0ezDvnfD00
Compass International Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

She'll also be seen in Halloween Ends and the movie adaptation of the video game Borderlands later this year.

5. James Hong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lN99s_0ezDvnfD00

He plays Gong Gong, Evelyn's disapproving father.

A24

You can also see him in...

R.I.P.D.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNROH_0ezDvnfD00
Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Wayne's World 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UeWlZ_0ezDvnfD00
Paramount Pictures

Blade Runner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZeFni_0ezDvnfD00
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Big Trouble in Little China

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27OCus_0ezDvnfD00
20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

You can also hear him in the upcoming animated Gremlins TV show as the voice of Grandpa.

6. Tallie Medel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w90QU_0ezDvnfD00

She plays Becky, Joy's girlfriend.

Courtesy A24

You can also see her in...

The Carnivores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U10wP_0ezDvnfD00
Dark Sky Films

Broad City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2csBjR_0ezDvnfD00
Comedy Central

Fourteen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2Zh9_0ezDvnfD00
Grasshopper Film

Brooklynification

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kE66a_0ezDvnfD00
BRIC TV

7. Jenny Slate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIHE5_0ezDvnfD00

She plays a character known only as Big Nose, a customer at the laundromat (and eventual opponent of Evelyn's).

Courtesy A24

You can also see her in...

I Want You Back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLaMq_0ezDvnfD00
Vertical Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Obvious Child

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hz5Zn_0ezDvnfD00
A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Parks and Recreation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGkVu_0ezDvnfD00
NBC

The Kroll Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7ANB_0ezDvnfD00
Comedy Central

You'll also hear her voice in the upcoming movie The Ark and the Aardvark.

8. Harry Shum Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUXGW_0ezDvnfD00

He plays Chad, who in one universe works as a chef being controlled by a talking raccoon.

Courtesy A24

You can also see him in...

Love Hard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQNCW_0ezDvnfD00
Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Udd0J_0ezDvnfD00
ABC Family / Courtesy Everett Collection

Glee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JCti_0ezDvnfD00
20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Step Up 2: The Streets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHwBp_0ezDvnfD00
Disney / Courtesy Everett Collection

Comments / 0

BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed

825

Followers

816

Posts

483K+

Views

Related
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

With Netflix’s recent emphasis on creating their own movies to fill up their vast digital library, there has been less importance placed on older, licensed films from other studios. But March’s slate of new Netflix movies is a potent mixture of Netflix original films and titles from elsewhere, making for a rich bouquet of springtime entertainment. (You heard us.)
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Jenny Slate
Person
Harry Shum Jr.
Person
Michelle Yeoh
ETOnline.com

'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with...
TV SERIES
CNET

'The Lost City' Movie Isn't Streaming, But Here's When it Probably Will

The Lost City hit theaters last weekend. And the COVID-19 pandemic, with its profound disruptions to new movies, triggered an unprecedented wave of theatrical films being released on streaming services at the same time they hit cinemas. HBO Max, in particular, became synonymous with the practice last year, but Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Netflix have all experimented with same-day releases.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Family#Marvel Comics#Film Star#A24 Courtesy#American
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This is pretty much the only Netflix original movie that matters right now

Netflix’s latest weekly data dump about what’s hot right now across the streaming platform globally should make Ryan Reynolds feel pretty good. Among all the movies on Netflix, for the 7-day period ending March 20, it was more likely that users were streaming his latest release The Adam Project than other Netflix original films out right now.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Angela Bassett Says ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will “Top” First Film

Angela Bassett says the Black Panther sequel will be even bigger and better than the first one. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in an episode airing Monday, the star says the film will be “amazing” and called writer-director Ryan Coogler “the perfect leader.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken for Bank RobberNAACP Image Awards: 'The Harder They Fall' Takes Best Film, Jennifer Hudson Named Entertainer of the YearArt Curator Jack Siebert on Selecting 20 Painters for Debut Exhibition: "It's a Female Empowerment Show" Noting she couldn’t reveal too much, she said: “It’s going to be amazing. It’s going...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Associated Press

How (and where) to watch the 2022 Oscar nominees online

NEW YORK (AP) — Looking to watch top Oscar nominees before the 94th Academy Awards air on March 27? There are many ways to get that done, and a trip to the theater isn’t absolutely necessary. Here’s the way to find the top nominees online, though there are many myriad paths to digitally buy, rent and stream:
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Lands New ‘Spy Kids’ Movie With Robert Rodriguez Back as Director

The Spy Kids franchise is headed to Netflix. The streaming giant is partnering with Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker who created the family action-comedy movie series, to relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bridgerton' Spinoff Finds Its Young Queen CharlotteNetflix Signs Five-Year Lease Extension at Vancouver Production HubDaniel Kaluuya Making Screenwriting Debut With Futuristic Dystopian Film 'The Kitchen' for Netflix Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new feature project for the streaming service, Netflix announced Wednesday, with news coming 21 years to the day after the first Spy Kids hit theaters back in 2001. The original Spy Kids...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Chief Of War’: Jason Momoa To Star/Write Hawaiian Historical Series At Apple TV+

Jason Momoa is one of the more in-demand actors in Hollywood that have been able to juggle television series and film. With his Apple TV+ show “See,” appearing in multiple Netflix films like the upcoming fantasy film “Slumberland” from director Francis Lawrence, the supporting role in Denis Villeneuve‘s Oscar-winning epic “Dune,” and finishing up James Wan‘s “Aquaman” sequel in the United Kingdom, Momoa has been working non-stop for the last two years. And now, he’s looking to continue that established relationship with Apple and is taking a rather large creative role in a new project.
TV SERIES
B105

‘The Batman’ On HBO Max: When It’s Coming to Streaming

Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we now know when Matt Reeves’ The Batman will arrive on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the gritty superhero flick will land on the streaming platform Tuesday, April 19. The Batman will subsequently premiere on the pay cable network on Saturday, April 23. While the listing has since been deleted, you can view it here on Deadline’s website.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

From 'Speed' to Spider-Man: Movies You Probably Didn't Know Won Oscars

The nominations for the 2022 Oscars have been announced, including heavyweight contenders like The Power of the Dog, King Richard and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Yes, Spider-Man is vying to join the list of Oscar-winning cinematic masterworks such as Casablanca, Schindler's List and Suicide Squad. Hang on, Suicide Squad won...
MOVIES
CNET

Morbius' Release Won't Be Streaming on Netflix Same Day as Theaters

Morbius, a spinoff from the Spider-Man universe of live-action films, is hitting theaters Friday. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic, with its profound disruptions to new movies, ushered an unprecedented wave of theatrical films to streaming services at the same time they hit cinemas. HBO Max, in particular, became synonymous with the practice last year, but Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Netflix all have track records with same-day releases, too.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

825
Followers
816
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy