Bemidji, MN

Bemidji State 5

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChet Anderson , Bemidji, Minn. Umpires: HP-Roger...

Brainerd Dispatch

Bemidji State to offer first equity certificate in Minnesota State system of colleges

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University is now home to the first equity certificate program within the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities. On track to launch this fall, the certificate includes three main components: an introductory equity course, three core courses and a capstone experience with community-based opportunities.
BEMIDJI, MN
The Alliance Review

Westville Lake Archery Results

Wednesday Night Bowhunters: Champions - Austin Mehl and Jim Mehl. 1st half champs - Mason Hughes and Alec Schopfer. 2nd half champs - Troy Todd and Scott Weikart. High score for the year - Austin Mehl, 225. Thursday Night Bowhunters: Champions - Tanner Morts and Jeff Christopher. 1st half champs...
SPORTS

