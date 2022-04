LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima is teaching a course in the principles of personal finance at New Mexico State University. “I’ve always been a big advocate of financial literacy,” said Miyagishima, an NMSU alumnus who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in real estate and finance in 1985. He also recently earned a Master of Business Administration degree at the University of Texas at El Paso.

