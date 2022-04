WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Waterbury Police Department is holding its first “coffee with a cop” event of the year to meet Waterbury residents and discuss any of their concerns while enjoying coffee together. The “coffee with a cop event” will be held at the Spirit Café Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. […]

WATERBURY, CT ・ 19 DAYS AGO