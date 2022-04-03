PHOTOS: Red carpet arrivals at 64th Grammy Awards

Selena Gomez has arrived at the Critics' Choice Awards. Wearing a stunning shade of red to match the carpet, Gomez posed in a halter-neck gown custom-made by Louis Vuitton. The silk creation came with a matching scarf as a train, affixed by a sparkly ring. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek, low pony, drawing attention to her statement arrow earring, which she paired with gorgeous silver jewelry, all from Boucheron. Gomez is nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her performance in "Only Murders in the Building" alongside Elle Fanning, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sandra Oh, Issa Rae, and Jean Smart.
