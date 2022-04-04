ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Driver injured after crashing into empty swimming pool

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMN4Z_0ezDGyf700

PALMDALE, Calif. — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing the car he was driving through a wall and into an empty swimming pool at a California home.

Lt. Arnold of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station told the Antelope Valley Press the driver of the sedan was cited for not having a license, after he drove through a masonry fence and wound up in a drained pool.

Water was seen “spewing” from pipes on the property after the crash, meaning the car may have crashed through a water line as well, CBS News reported.

“I hope he has insurance, and good insurance,” Colleen McGrane, the home’s owner, told KTLA.

The driver’s name was not released, and investigators haven’t said what might have caused the driver to lose control of the car.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Radio
WSB Radio

34K+

Followers

62K+

Posts

16M+

Views

Related
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Multiple injured after overnight shooting, crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Multiple medics were called to the scene of a reported shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning. Montgomery County Regional dispatch told us crews were called to a reported shooting at Germantown Street and Gettysburg Avenue around 1:05 a.m. >>‘It was a shock;’ Ohio wrestling team caught in...
DAYTON, OH
The Independent

Two injured after small plane crashes into Georgia woods

Two people are injured but alive after their plane crashed into a wooded area in Georgia.Authorities say the small, single-engine aircraft went down near Barrow County Airport at about 10.50am on Friday. “Just before 11:00 AM this morning our Communication Officers received 911 calls reporting a small plane that had crashed near the airport,” Captain Scott Dakin of the Barrow County Emergency Services Department told The Independent. “Upon arrival, firefighters found a small two seater plane on the ground in the woods off Giles Road. Two people self-extricated from the plane. Both suffered injuries and were transported to area hospitals.”When...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Palmdale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palmdale, CA
Palmdale, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Financial World

NASCAR driver killed in highway crash!

NASCAR’s David Gilliland Racing (DGR) is currently in great grief, given the tragedy experienced by one of its drivers. NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass posted the news on his Twitter profile; "Sad news from Texas Highway Patrol. DGR hauler driver Steven Stotts was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers John...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Traffic Accident#The Antelope Valley Press#Cbs News#Acura#Ktla#Cox Media Group
Miami Herald

Woman dies after she’s pinned under car during fight in hospital garage, GA cops say

A woman has died after she was shoved into the path of a car during a fight inside a hospital garage in Atlanta earlier this month, police said. The woman, who wasn’t named, suffered serious injuries when authorities said she was run over and pinned under a vehicle on March 1, McClatchy News reported. She was arguing with another woman on the sixth-floor parking deck at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital when she was pushed into the traffic lane.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WNEM

Police: Driver flees crash scene, abandons 3 injured children in vehicle

BETHANY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was arrested after police say he fled the scene of a crash and left behind three critically injured children in the wreck. The crash happened on March 20 at 4:35 p.m. at the corner of State Road and Jackson Road in Gratiot County’s Bethany Township. A vehicle heading east on Jackson Road, driven by a 36-year-old man from St. Louis, ran a stop sign and was struck broadside by a vehicle on State Road’s northbound lane, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
Herald and News

Police dog sniffs out crystal meth, two men arrested

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Horse Rescued in New York After Getting Stuck in Swimming Pool

You don't expect to wake up one morning and look outside to find a horse stuck in your backyard pool. That was exactly what happened though, as rescuers were called to a home Sunday morning after reports of a horse who accidentally got herself trapped in the pool. It was a team effort between agencies to free the 3-year-old horse, however, they were luckily able to lead the horse safely up through the shallow end of the pool to freedom.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Laredo Morning Times

An unidentified child found dead in 1960 was dubbed 'Little Miss Nobody.' Authorities now know her name.

A schoolteacher was on a walk in an Arizona desert in July 1960, surveying the ground for noteworthy rocks, when he made a startling discovery: the remains of a little girl. Decomposed and partially buried in the sandy terrain lay a small figure dressed in white shorts, a checkered blouse and adult-sized flip-flops that had been cut to fit her small feet, authorities said. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child's body found in Merced during search for missing girl

A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said.Investigators discovered the body Friday while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, the city's police department said in a statement. They were acting on a tip from police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, which received a missing person report on Tuesday from relatives of Sophia Mason.The family members said they had not had contact with Sophia since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
62K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy